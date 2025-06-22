Jon Jones Retirement Makes Nina Marie Daniele Revisit Career-Changing Interview in Emotional Tribute

It’s official, fans will never witness the long-anticipated clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. Following his victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, ‘Bones’ was repeatedly called out by the British interim champ, but despite relentless efforts from UFC CEO Dana White, Jones chose to walk away from the sport on his own terms. Speaking at the UFC Baku press conference, White confirmed, “Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

As the legendary champion closes this chapter of his legacy, influencer Nina Marie Danielle shared a heartfelt tribute, thanking Jones for being a defining figure in her journey and helping shape her career with strength, purpose, and belief. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nina Drama uploaded a short and funny interview that she did with Jon Jones and captioned it with a long message for the champ stating how he changed her career, “Before I started covering MMA I was a comedy content creator. Jon and I used to follow each other but never spoke,” wrote Nina Marie Danielle.

She added, “I saw @jonnybones backstage at UFC 285 and I asked the UFC social team if I could do a quick piece with Jon… they were a little hesitant because I was brand new and had little experience in interviewing fighters but for some reason the @ufc took a chance on me and said yes. and we waited for him back stage to finish the press conference (not knowing if Jon would say yes). When Jon saw me, he said, “Hey, I know you!” And said yes to sitting down with me for a couple of minutes.”

Starting her career as a model, Nina transitioned into MMA content after witnessing the sport’s global rise. She initially created comedy videos for the masses but soon discovered her niche in the MMA world. Jon Jones proved to be a breakthrough moment in her career, as without ‘Bones,’ things could have turned out very differently for her. Since 2022, she built a strong presence across social media, with 3.7 million followers on TikTok, 1.6–1.7 million on Instagram, and a YouTube channel boasting over 600,000 subscribers.

In the end, Nina Drama thanked Jon Jones for jumpstarting her current career trajectory, “You guys have no idea how grateful I am for @jonnybones he changed my life by granting me that interview. Those 10 minutes changed my life and the trajectory of my career. Thank you Jonny for giving me the opportunity. I’m grateful for the time you granted me. Happy retirement, Jonny! I hope it’s everything you’ve ever dreamed of .”

Well, why now? Jon Jones seemed willing to face anyone except Tom Aspinall. Just last year, he even expressed interest in clashing with Alex Pereira, going so far as to say he would relinquish his title to make the fight happen. But what changed in the months that followed? If you ask Tom Aspinall, he had predicted this move long ago. Amid the confusion among fans, Jones has now stepped forward to clear the air.

Jon Jones bid adieu to his career as he promised, “best is yet to come.”

Starting his career way back in 2008, Jon Jones was a generational talent who shattered expectations. Becoming the youngest fighter to claim UFC gold at the age of 23, Dana White knew he had added a monster to the roster. With only a single defeat, via disqualification against Matt Hamill, Jones has disposed of every opponent he’s faced. While his career has been marred by doping allegations and other controversies, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he is still considered the GOAT of the sport. After 17 years of service, Jones has finally bid adieu to the sport as he broke his silence regarding his retirement on X handle.

“From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person,” wrote Jon Jones.

Thanking the UFC as well as Dana White for the oppurtunity to fight inside the Octagon, Jones added, “Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.”

In the end, as he closed this chapter of his life, Jones expressed that he is ready to witness what’s ahead of him: “Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.” With a legacy spanning almost 17 years, Jon Jones was a once-in-a-lifetime, generational talent—one that we may not see again for years to come. As he retires from the sport, fans must accept his greatness with heavy hearts.