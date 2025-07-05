Jon Jones’ Return Invokes America’s Legacy as White House Event Fuels UFC Retirement Mystery

Jon Jones may have retired only a few weeks ago, but his retirement was surely a short-lived one. After vacating the heavyweight title and leaving the testing pool, he surprised fans by returning just one day after President Donald Trump announced a UFC event at the White House in 2026. And guess what? The timing was not lost on anyone. Especially UFC insiders.

According to UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Jones’ motivation is more than just one last payday. “Jon in the White House only makes sense,” Bisping explained on his podcast. “There isn’t any American champion right now other than Jon Jones.”

The implication is clear: if the UFC is going to put on a championship-caliber show on the White House grounds in front of 25,000 people, they need a patriotic centerpiece, and ‘Bones’ is currently the only American male fighter with that level of star power. It is worth noting that there was a time when American champions were seen in all weight classes. Back in 2016, the country had 14 UFC titles.

However, as of July 2025, the only American UFC champion is Kayla Harrison, who won the women’s bantamweight title after migrating from the PFL. Every other belt has gone to international fighters, and Jones’ return may combine nostalgia and nationalism in a single headline spot.

What are the optics of a retired American icon returning to headline a Fourth of July bout on the White House lawn? Nearly too perfect. Bisping also revealed that Tom Aspinall, who was previously expected to unify the title with Jones, is no longer waiting. “Tom Aspinall, to be honest, is absolutely sick of all this,” he stated. “He’s just happy that everything has now moved on.”

According to ‘The Count,’ Aspinall has a new opponent and venue set up, and he seems prepared to let the ‘Bones’ situation play out elsewhere. In other words, the UFC is clearing the road for Jones to headline the White House event without any lingering title complications. Whether fans agree with how things played out, Jones avoiding Aspinall, retiring, and then returning for a blockbuster fight, remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: this is not just a comeback. It’s a deliberate return, complete with symbolism, legacy, and star power. For better or worse, Jon Jones returns. And the White House could be the most Jon Jones stage yet. But while Tom Aspinall has moved on, what if we tell you that he is still a motivation behind Jon Jones getting back into the testing pool?

Is Jon Jones seeking a fight with Tom Aspinall?

Michael Bisping may have proclaimed that Tom Aspinall has officially moved on, but Jon Jones is most interested in Aspinall’s next move. With Jones back in the testing pool and eligible to compete in early 2026, many are beginning to question the timing. The return may be dressed in patriotic fireworks and White House theatrics, but there’s a deeper undercurrent: Tom Aspinall still looms large.

‘The Count’ himself hinted further on his podcast that Jones could be using this return window to observe. “Tom has got a new opponent, right? There’s going to be more tape to study… potential for Tom to get beat… and [Jones] can come out and fight the winner,” Bisping said. While the spectacle of a July 4 fight may be enough on its own, the potential to face a more “worn down” version of Aspinall later could be the true long game.

Jones has always believed that timing is an important aspect of strategy, not only when fighting but also when not fighting. And if that’s the case, the White House event might serve two purposes. It allows ‘Bones’ a large platform to reintroduce himself while avoiding an imminent date with Aspinall. Meanwhile, the Briton goes through another camp, another war, and possibly takes some mileage. It is calculated, even cold. But for someone like Jon Jones, who has made a career out of controlling chaos, it all makes sense.