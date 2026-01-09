Jon Jones Reveals Biggest Obstacle to Alex Pereira Superfight at the White House

Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira has long felt like the dream matchup, one MMA fans could look forward to a year in advance. Both superstars have openly shown interest in colliding in a heavyweight showdown on the sport’s biggest stage, the UFC White House card, which is set for June 14. However, even with mutual interest from both sides, ‘Bones’ has now revealed the biggest reason it may be difficult ever to make.

From an American star standpoint, the former two-division champion has always been viewed as one of the UFC’s brightest jewels. But after Jones’ unexpected retirement without facing Tom Aspinall, his relationship with Dana White has soured badly. Moreover, White even labeled him as an unreliable option to headline such a massive event. Still, ‘Bones’ continued pushing for the UFC White House fight, even openly tendering a heartfelt apology to the UFC CEO. And now, the former heavyweight champion claims White simply does not want this matchup to happen.

“Pereira wants to fight me. But I don’t think Dana White’s going to allow that to happen. It’ll be interesting to see what Dana wants,” Jon Jones said in an interview with Red Corner MMA.

This is a developing story…