Jon Jones Reveals Dana White’s Lowball Alex Pereira White House Offer: “Wouldn’t Budge One Dollar”

Jon Jones has finally pulled back the curtain on the failed negotiations for a superfight against Alex Pereira, taking to social media to reveal just how far apart he and Dana White were on the price for headlining the UFC’s White House card. ‘Bones’ had his fair share of tussles with White over whether he was actually negotiating for the June 14 event.

Taking to social media, Jon Jones revealed that the UFC offered him $15 million to fight the former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, a figure that already looks quite substantial. However, the deal ultimately fizzled out because the former two-division champion expected a higher payday than what the promotion put on the table.

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“Was ready, willing and physically able to step in,” Jon Jones posted on X. “I was willing to take substantially less than the Aspinall ask, but they wouldn’t budge one dollar over $15m. I felt like our fight was worth more,” he added.

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For context, the UFC seemingly offered Jon Jones $30 million to unify his belt against Tom Aspinall, who was the interim champion at the time. Yet ‘Bones’ retired from the sport without facing the English juggernaut, a situation that planted the seeds of a souring relationship with Dana White.

Following that saga, the former two-weight title holder wanted to return against another former two-weight title holder, Alex Pereira, at the UFC White House event and even indicated that negotiations with the promotion were moving in a positive direction. However, White publicly discarded any talks about Jon Jones headlining the White House event.

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The White House Card will take place at the White House lawn, which will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary since independence and Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The UFC is reportedly set to spend $60 million for the event, highlighting the significance of the event.

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The UFC CEO’s statement came as a shock to many, but nobody seemed more surprised than ‘Bones’. Jones went on a literal rant against the promotion, claiming that Dana White tried to lowball him to fight at the White House event. Moreover, prominent MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani also confirmed that the UFC was indeed in talks with Jones to fight on June 14.

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Now, the relationship between Jon Jones and the UFC is getting increasingly bitter. ‘Bones’ has already demanded his release from the promotion, and it now seems fans won’t get to see the fight against Alex Pereira, who is set to face Ciryl Gane at the UFC White House event for the interim heavyweight championship. Still, ‘Poatan’ remains hopeful that his dream encounter will eventually happen.

Alex Pereira remains hopeful of fighting Jon Jones

Following his victory over Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320, Alex Pereira didn’t waste much time calling out Jon Jones for a potential clash at the White House event. Since then, ‘Poatan’ has remained adamant about facing ‘Bones’ and has floated the possibility several times. But in the end, the Brazilian legend couldn’t secure his dream fight and is now scheduled to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship.

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Even though the UFC has already charted ‘Poatan’s path in the heavyweight division, Pereira still believes a chance to fight Jones will eventually come, mainly because the promotion is unlikely to release ‘Bones’ from his existing contract.

“I believe it happens,” Pereira told Ariel Helwani. “Because he has to be released from the UFC. I don’t think the UFC is gonna release him anytime soon.”

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To be fair, Pereira isn’t wrong in assuming that the UFC won’t release Jones from the roster anytime soon. For those unaware, the former two-division champion signed an eight-fight contract with the promotion but has completed only two bouts so far, against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. That means ‘Bones’ still has six fights left on his deal, and unless he fulfills those obligations, he cannot compete under another promotion, even if he remains retired.

That said, even though Jon Jones and the UFC are going through a rough time, do you believe they will entertain the Alex Pereira matchup in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.