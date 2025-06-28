Jon Jones Reveals Wild Bet That Made Fan a Multimillionaire

Love him or hate him, you just can’t ignore Jon Jones. Just days after announcing his retirement from the sport, the former UFC champion has now hinted that his dominance in the sport may have turned the fortunes around for a man who decided to bet it all on him.

In a casual reply to a fan on X, ‘Bones’ revealed a jaw-dropping story that left the MMA sphere stunned, and maybe a little jealous. It all started when he shared a simple post listing the rare few who retired as UFC champions, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and of course, Jon Jones.

One fan with the handle, @AlexWalsh, jumped in to reply with a sharp observation as they wrote, “Main reason ppl are so mad right here. They so badly felt they finally, finally found the guy to beat you.” It’s no secret that the MMA world wasn’t too pleased with Jones deciding to step away from the sport without facing Tom Aspinall in a unification bout. But Jones’s reply wasn’t about that.

He fired back with a revelation no one expected, writing, “Isn’t that wild, I joined the Ufc back in 2008. I was introduced to a man who put his net worth on me since 2011. He gambled everything on every single one of my fights and became a multimillionaire because of it. The person who introduced me to him, and the way the guy was acting, I knew it was the truth. Definitely wouldn’t recommend doing that.”

Let that sink in: a man bet his entire net worth on Jon Jones for over a decade and came out a multimillionaire. If it sounds like a movie plot, that’s because it almost feels like one. The timeline? It paints a staggering picture. While his DQ loss to Matt Hamill came in 2009, the only blemish on ‘Bones’s record, from 2011 to his last fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jones remained undefeated inside the Octagon.

During the run, he beat Hall of Famers, submitted wrestlers, and outboxed strikers. Even through suspensions, legal troubles, and periods of inactivity, he never lost that aura. And if you were bold enough to bet on him every time? It clearly paid off. In fact, this isn’t the first time someone struck gold riding the ‘Bones’ train.

Remember UFC 309? Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title against Miocic with a spinning back kick and a flurry of punches that ended the fight in round three. That win wasn’t just big for Jones; it also broke the so-called “Drake curse.”

The Canadian rapper famously placed a $450,000 bet on Jones to win by knockout. And when Jones delivered, Drake walked away with a massive $954,000 payout. Another fan who bet big, and won even bigger. Whether you were in his corner or rooting for his fall, one thing’s clear: Jon Jones didn’t just make history. He made millionaires.

But is this truly the end of the line for Jones, or is there another twist in the saga no one has seen coming? Jon Jones may have walked away, but Tom Aspinall isn’t ready to close the book just yet!

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones can still return for an “immediate title shot” despite retiring

With the undisputed UFC heavyweight title now strapped around his waist, Tom Aspinall finds himself in a strange position. He became champion without ever facing the man many consider the greatest to ever do it. Yet, he has an interesting take on what the future might hold for possibly the biggest ‘what if’ in the UFC heavyweight division’s history.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Aspinall shared, “I’m sure with where he’s at he can jump the queue anytime he wants, this time of year, down the line, we’ll have another three or four contenders knocking on for a title shot, I’m sure, but anytime someone like him wants to step up and say, ‘Listen, I want to fight again,’ they’re going to get an immediate title shot so I’m never going to count that out.”

It’s clear Aspinall isn’t holding a grudge. He’s focused on defending the belt and proving he’s the best. But deep down, he knows Jones could still come back, and the UFC wouldn’t make him wait in line.

He then pointed out, “Maybe he sees something on me in the next few fights and he thinks, ‘You know what? I can beat this guy. I’m going to come back and beat him.’ So mentally, I’m never counting that out.”

To wrap things up, for over a decade, Jon Jones dominated the fight game like few ever have. He shattered records, silenced doubters, and even turned die-hard gamblers into millionaires. But now, with Tom Aspinall standing tall as the undisputed heavyweight champion, the biggest question left unanswered still lingers: Will Jones return to settle the score? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!