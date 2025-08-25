Jon Jones’ Russian Friend Reveals Khamzat Chimaev’s Best Opponent Hasn’t Signed With UFC Yet

Chimaev, he is that guy… boogeyman for a reason,” Chris Weidman declared earlier this month ahead of UFC 319. Looking back, the former UFC champion couldn’t have been more accurate. At UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16, Khamzat Chimaev entered the Octagon undefeated to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight crown. From the opening bell, he delivered the most complete performance of his career.

Chimaev may not have found the finish, but he left no doubt. Over five relentless rounds, he broke down Du Plessis with suffocating pressure, logging 21 minutes of control time and landing an astonishing 529 strikes. His gas tank — once a question mark — looked limitless, fueling a pace the South African simply couldn’t match.

By the final horn, the Chechen phenom stood not just as the new champion, but as a force that seemed untouchable. Yet one question lingers: is anyone capable of stopping him?

Veteran friend of Jon Jones outlines key obstacle for Khamzat Chimaev

With the middleweight title now around his waist, Khamzat chimaev has cemented his reputation as the promotion’s most fearsome presence — a fighter even heavyweights are wary of. And it isn’t just hype. Heavyweight great Jon Jones has publicly acknowledged ‘Borz’s threat, a rare stamp of approval from the sport’s most decorated champion. At the moment, few UFC names look capable of derailing him.

While analysts already float challengers like Nassourdine Imavov and Reinier de Ridder, oddsmakers hardly view them as serious threats. However, undefeated Magomedrasul Gasanov thinks otherwise. The ACA middleweight champion defended his title at ACA 190 in Moscow on August 15 — just one day before Khamzat Chimaev’s triumph. Soon after, Gasanov boldly declared himself the true rival who could topple the UFC’s new powerhouse.

Notably, AMC Fight Night president Kamil Gadzhiev even backed the claim on his YouTube channel: “I also think so.” Nevertheless, Gadzhiev offered a more measured perspective. On one hand, he named other potential stylistic tests for Chimaev — Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez among them. On the other hand, he also cautioned Gasanov about his career trajectory. Adding further intrigue, Jon Jones’ close associate remarked: “But Magomed Rasul Hasanov — if his fight with Khamzat Chimaev were to happen, it would really make waves, though mostly among us.”

For now, however, the spotlight falls on Magomedrasul Gasanov’s next steps. In fact, Kamil Gadzhiev issued a pointed warning to the 30-year-old: “For him, it’s also important not to sit idle. If he spends another year in Russia, I think after that there would be no real point for Magomed Rasul Hasanov to go to the UFC.”

Gasanov, however, brings an impressive résumé to the table. The middleweight has gone more than a decade without defeat, compiling a 22–2 record.

If Gasanov does sign, he would join a crowded field of international prospects looking to ride the post-Chimaev wave. UFC executives have historically capitalized on rivalries rooted in regional pride, Dagestan vs. Chechnya, Brazil vs. USA, etc., to drive pay-per-view interest. That marketing layer could elevate Gasanov far faster than his résumé alone.

UFC legend Jon Jones delivers candid take on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 showing

When it comes to recognizing greatness, Jon Jones has never been shy about giving credit where it’s due. After Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant showing inside the United Center, it became clear why ‘Bones’ holds the Chechen star in such high regard. ‘Borz’ blanketed Dricus Du Plessis from start to finish, shutting down his knockout power and leaning on his suffocating grappling and relentless ground-and-pound.

Still, not everyone showed impression. Some fans dismissed the bout as “boring,” but the result was never in doubt. The victory not only solidified Khamzat Chimaev’s place atop the division but also reignited praise from the sport’s biggest name. Jones, who had long predicted Chimaev’s rise, took to social media after UFC 319 with a simple message: “Congratulations” — paired with a wolf emoji, a nod to ‘Borz’s nickname.

Moreover, Jon Jones expanded on his thoughts when a fan pressed him further on X. Without hesitation, the heavyweight legend replied: “His control was outstanding, it was a brilliant performance. I’m sure he’ll take a lot from this dominant showing, and next time we’ll probably see him chase more finishes.”

With the belt now around his waist, Khamzat Chimaev’s future lies squarely in the hands of Dana White and the UFC matchmakers. The intrigue isn’t whether he’ll defend, but rather against whom — a question that has fans eagerly speculating about his first title defense.