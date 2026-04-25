Jon Jones Seemingly Admits Steroid Use in Fiery Response to Daniel Cormier’s ‘Lucky’ Claim

Nine years later, the rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier continues as if it never ended. The location has changed—from the Octagon to the set of ALF Reality—but the bitterness stays the same: raw, personal, and impossible to ignore.

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What started out as another verbal dig at their controversial UFC 214 rematch swiftly turned into familiar territory. Cormier, never one to allow ‘Bones’ escape the shadow of his failed drug test, reminded everyone in the room of Turinabol, the anabolic steroid that turned Jones’ head-kick knockout win into a no contest.

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For ‘DC,’ that stain defines the rivalry more than any highlight video could. Jon Jones, on the other hand, came back with the same confidence that has always defined him.

“I told you,” Jones said. “One year before we fought that I was gonna kick you in the head, and I did it.”

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Daniel Cormier instantly swatted that away.

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“Even a blind squirrel will find a nut every now and again,” he fired back. “The f—– got lucky.”

That’s when the conversation took an intriguing turn. ‘Bones’ stated during the heated exchange that PEDs do not miraculously increase fight IQ or predict knockouts—but the wording immediately provided the former UFC double champion with an opportunity he would not pass up.

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“A lot of men in this room does steroids,” Jon Jones said. “Steroids doesn’t allow you to predict a headkick one year before it happens.”

But ‘DC’ heard something else entirely. For him, it was admitting to being guilty of doping.

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“I knew at a point he would finally admit it,” Daniel Cormier said, jumping on the remark. “That’s it. I knew at a point he would finally admit it. That’s all I need.

“The steroids didn’t help you land the headkick, but at least you admitted it. You’re an honest man. First time you’ve been honest.”

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And that is what distinguishes their rivalry. Most rivalries fade with time. This one seems to be always looking for fresh reasons to live. Jon Jones still sees genius in the knockout. Daniel Cormier still sees chemistry.

And somewhere between those two interpretations of history is the truth—which no man is ever likely to admit. And what if we ask for a rematch? Well, that move was made by Daniel Cormier as he made a $50k wrestling offer to ‘Bones.’ But that offer has now been turned down by the former heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones does not plan on another one-on-one with Daniel Cormier

That lingering tension naturally led to a question that everyone keeps returning to: what if they settled it one more time? Daniel Cormier seemed receptive to the notion, even putting up a $50,000 bet and boldly declaring he’d beat ‘Bones’ in any style of wrestling.

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“Wrestling match?” he asked. “15-0 American wrestling, international wrestling 10-0, Greco-Roman wrestling—anything that ends in the word ‘wrestling,’ let me and Jones do it, and I’ll (win).”

“I told him let’s bet. We can bet 50 grand apiece. We can bet 50 grand apiece before we go wrestle.”

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For ‘DC,’ it’s one final arena where he believes the rivalry could finally tilt his way. But Jon Jones isn’t interested in reopening that door. ‘Bones’ gave an answer to Daniel Cormier’s latest wrestling callout by sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories.

“(eye roll emoji) You’ve had your chance, DC,” he wrote.

Jon Jones believes there is nothing left to prove against the man he has already beaten twice, regardless of how history records the rematch. A sentiment also shared by Real American Freestyle’s COO, Israel Martinez. Whether Daniel Cormier sees unfinished business or not, ‘Bones’ appears to consider that chapter as firmly closed.