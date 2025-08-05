Jon Jones Sends 3-Word Response as Patchy Mix Reveals $37K Upgrade

Driven by financial pressure after becoming a father, Jon Jones began his MMA journey in 2008, competing in small promotions for modest pay while working as a bouncer. His UFC debut at UFC 87 earned him just $14,000—$7,000 base pay and a $7,000 win bonus. Fast forward to November 2024, and Jones reportedly made between $6.29 million and $10 million for his bout against Stipe Miocic, meaning he knows a thing or two about financial growth. While Patric ‘Patchy’ Mix may not have seen growth like Jones, he’s certainly on an upward trajectory.

With ambitions to climb the UFC bantamweight ranks, leaving behind Bellator, the 31-year-old has been grinding in the UFC since joining the promotion in June this year. Even though he lost his debut fight against Mario Bautista, reports suggest the New York native went home a happy man with a reported paycheck of $200,000 for the fight. And he already appears to have spent at least $37,200 of it on a much-needed upgrade, which he revealed on social media recently, which prompted a three-word advice from Jon Jones.

Posting pictures and a video clip on Instagram, Mix revealed he had purchased a new car, specifically the 2025 Hyundai Palisade. “Shout out to my boy @jferk4 for hooking me up and getting me into something clean. It’s essential to be riding [smoothly] to and from practice every day,” Mix wrote. He recollected his time driving a 2002 Hyundai Sonata following a similar routine while dreaming about joining the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patchy Mix (@patchymix)

“Seems like just a couple [of] years ago, I was driving my 2002 Hyundai Sonata to and from @wnymmafit for practice, day dreaming of being a @ufc fighter at 20 years old. A lot has changed, I’m extremely grateful [for] life 🙏🏽,” he concluded the post. Interestingly, the car offers 26 MPG and 291 horsepower—specs that appear to align with Mix’s preferences. Regardless, the post quickly caught Jon Jones’ attention.

Jones might not have been especially impressed by the purchase, but he seems to respect what it took for Mix to get here. “Earned not given,” he summed his message in three words, suggesting Mix has earned his success rather than being handed things. And Jones isn’t far off. Despite Mix’s recent loss, his approach for the future sounds promising.

Patchy Mix promises a stronger comeback

Following a disappointing UFC debut, Patchy Mix is determined to bounce back even stronger. The former Bellator bantamweight champion faced Mario Bautista at UFC 316 and suffered a unanimous loss, just the second defeat of his career. Reflecting on the setback, Mix remained composed and optimistic. “Tough night for me in the office,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

via Imago

“But I appreciate the people [who] have supported and been along for the ride,” he continued. Would have liked to do more and made adjustments. I will come back stronger from this moment.” Mix had previously gone on an eight-fight win streak, including stoppage victories over elite names like Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, and Magomed Magomedov.

As Patchy Mix plots his return, Jon Jones seems to have looked back on his own beginnings to share some advice for Mix. While Mix’s ride has gotten better, only time will tell whether his game follows suit.