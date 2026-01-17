Jon Jones Sets the Record Straight After Wrestler Goes Viral Claiming He Beat Him

Jon Jones may be undefeated inside the UFC Octagon, but his combat sports journey didn’t begin there. Long before becoming one of the promotion’s most dominant champions, ‘Bones’ reportedly suffered losses outside of MMA. According to long-standing accounts, Jones was beaten twice during his high school wrestling days by Matthew Reddle.

Those matches allegedly took place when Jon Jones competed against Reddle, then a standout at Saratoga Springs High School who would go on to become a New York State wrestling champion. Reports claim Matthew Reddle got the better of Jones on two separate occasions during that period. However, Jones himself has disputed that version of events.

Jon Jones reveals what really happened

In an interview with The Schmo, Matthew Riddle claimed that he once defeated Jon Jones earlier in their careers. While acknowledging their shared history, Riddle was quick to emphasize Jones’ stature in the sport. “We have some history, but he is, let’s be real, Jon Jones. Anybody can say whatever they want. This guy is the baddest dude on the planet,” Riddle said.

He went on to praise Jones’ dominance at heavyweight, adding, “And now that he’s heavyweight …he’s gonna kill everybody. You might hit a lucky shot, but pound for pound, time for time, minute for minute, Jon Jones is the best fighter in the world.” When the topic shifted to a possible rematch under the RAF wrestling banner, Riddle appeared far less confident.

“Jon Jones is gonna probably smoke my a—,” he admitted. “But at the same time, never say never. And that’s what fighters have in their hearts, you know what I’m saying?” RAF has recently gained traction in the combat sports space by matching well-known names in high-profile wrestling bouts.

However, when Jones came across the post referencing Riddle’s claim, he firmly denied ever losing to him in a wrestling match. “I could be the bigger man and let it go, but there’s another side of me that can be extremely petty. The truth is, I never wrestled Matt. I lost in the state semifinals to Jack Sullivan back in 2004,” Jones commented.

Despite disputing the claim, Jones struck a respectful tone toward Riddle. “I actually like Matthew as a person and hope he’s doing well. Wishing him all the best,” he wrote, before adding in a separate comment, “A lie wrapped in compliments is still a lie.” Jones also reflected on his own high school rivalry with Jack Sullivan, noting Sullivan had beaten him three times.

“I finally beat him at the most important tournament. The state finals—our senior year. The match is on YouTube,” Jones added. Regardless of whether Riddle ever defeated Jones in their amateur days, the two ultimately went on two vastly different professional careers. While Riddle did compete in the UFC, his run was largely unremarkable and ended after he tested positive for marijuana twice.

Jones, on the other hand, became one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history—a pound-for-pound great widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time GOATs. Regardless, it’s not just Riddle that Jon Jones has the opportunity to fight again.

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III could happen

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III may no longer be a fantasy, but it likely wouldn’t take place inside the UFC Octagon. The longtime rivals recently crossed paths as opposing coaches on ALF Reality, where tensions resurfaced almost immediately. Cormier even revealed that he agreed to box Jones during filming after several heated arguments.

A more realistic option, however, could be a wrestling match. Cormier has previously said he’d be open to wrestling Jones, especially since he remains actively involved in the sport. While Jones defeated Cormier twice in MMA—most notably at UFC 182, where he scored the first takedowns of DC’s career—many believe a pure wrestling ruleset would favor the former Olympian.

Real American Freestyle (RAF) could be the platform to make it happen. RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein recently teased the idea, saying, “So far on RAF, you’ve seen that all matches can happen… anything’s possible.”

It appears even in retirement, Jon Jones continues to attract fight offers from rivals and former opponents. But do you think fans will actually get to see him fight ever again?