Jon Jones’ “Severe” Medical Update Ends Daniel Cormier RAF Match, Puts UFC White House Plans in Jeopardy

Jon Jones has spent most of his career looking indestructible, and maybe that’s why every comeback rumor around ‘Bones’ still hits different. And when names like Daniel Cormier and Alex Pereira get tossed into the mix, the imagination runs wild. Could we really see Jones vs. Cormier one more time, even if it’s on wrestling mats? Could the UFC White House card become the stage for one last headline moment? That’s the dream. The reality? It’s messier and way more human.

In an almost offhand moment backstage, caught on video and shared by Happy Punch on X, a cameraman joked about wanting to see Jones face Daniel Cormier in Real American Freestyle.

The former heavyweight champion didn’t laugh it off but admitted, “Bro, I have severe arthritis and most people don’t know that. My left hip is covered in arthritis. I actually qualified for a hip replacement. My last training camp, I was in so much pain.”

That’s not a nagging injury. That’s the kind of wear that ends chapters. So what about RAF? Couldn’t a wrestling match be easier on the body than another UFC camp? On paper, sure. But Jones’ update answers that too.

When someone joked about whether the UFC would cover it, Jones shared, “I have a 3-year old baby boy, I wanna use what I got left in my hips, play with his a—. ”

That’s a father choosing longevity over legacy, and it matters because Daniel Cormier had openly floated the idea of a RAF wrestling match. This could’ve been the rare rivalry reboot without the Octagon chaos. But here’s the hard truth: wrestling still means using your hips, scrambles, pressure, and torque. If Jones is already “qualified for a hip replacement,” how much sense does it make to grind through another competitive camp just to scratch an old itch? The answer, quietly, is none.

Practically speaking, even the White House plan seems to be in jeopardy with this update. If ‘Bones’s last camp left him struggling with the pain in his hip, it’d be even harder to prepare for Alex Pereira, a pressure striker who forces movement, pivots, and explosive exchanges. That uncertainty has also carried into Jon Jones’ latest comments about a potential ‘Poatan’ super fight, and this time, the tone felt markedly different.

Jon Jones confesses he doesn’t know “what’s gonna happen” with Alex Pereira and the White House card

When Alex Pereira recently teased the White House matchup by writing Jones’ name on a tire at the shop he once worked at, it felt like the rivalry was trying to will itself into existence. But Jones didn’t bite in the same way.

Speaking to The Schmo, he admitted, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen, I’m working out and eating healthy, I’m living the lifestyle, I’m walking the walk the way I’ve done it my whole life, and I don’t really know what’s gonna happen.”

The former champion also said he’s stopped trying to force the future. Jones is taking things day by day, accepting that some stuff is out of his hands, and that he’s genuinely at peace with whatever happens next. Whether he fights again or not, he feels good about where his life is and grateful for the position he’s in.

So, if Jon Jones isn’t circling a return, where does that leave the UFC White House event? Realistically, it opens the door for new faces. Jones has already found purpose elsewhere, staying involved through Dirty Boxing Championship and mentoring teammates. One of those names is Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist who’s been circling MMA. It’s not official, but Dana White has admitted he’s keeping a close eye on him, and the timing for making his UFC debut at the marquee event would make sense.

But for Jon Jones himself, the tone has shifted. He sounds like someone who’s made peace with uncertainty. And in a sport built on forcing outcomes, that acceptance might be the most telling sign of all.