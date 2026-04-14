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Jon Jones Slaps His Own Face Tattoo on Fan, Leaving MMA World Confused

Dushyant Patni

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Apr 13, 2026 | 9:22 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Jon Jones Slaps His Own Face Tattoo on Fan, Leaving MMA World Confused

Dushyant Patni

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Apr 13, 2026 | 9:22 PM EDT

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Jon Jones made waves recently with a viral video, and surprisingly, it had nothing to do with fighting! ‘Bones’, one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history, found himself face-to-face with a fan who had gone all in, literally.

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In the video making the rounds on social media, Jones is watching, there’s a flashlight on in the background, as the fan pulls down his pants to reveal the tattoo, and for a moment, Jones looks more stunned than anyone else in the room. The design was a full portrait tattoo of the former champion, stretched across the man’s thigh, from the top down to below the knee, complete with a UFC belt in the design. And Jones’ reaction? It said everything.

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“That’s crazy! That’s crazy!” he repeated, clearly caught off guard.  He signed the fan’s leg with his autograph, then slapped his thigh in disbelief, almost like he needed to confirm it was real.

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But Jones himself is in a strange phase right now, publicly unsure about his retirement, coming off contract disagreements with the UFC, and openly admitting that being around events like UFC 327 has reignited something inside him.

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“I’m not sure if I’m retired or not,” the fighter told UFC Brasil, “I’m just taking it day by day, just trying to kind of figure out my body and how I feel, and things like that. I’ll tell you what, being here at the UFC right now definitely has given me this fire that I haven’t felt in a little bit, so it feels very good to be here.”

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So when something like this happens, it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It adds to the ongoing story around him. But it also opened the door for debate. Fans didn’t just react to the tattoo. They reacted to what it represents. Because there’s a line between admiration and identity, and this moment sat right on it.

Jon Jones leaves fans stunned with his reaction to a tattoo of the UFC star’s face

One fan wrote, “If you have an athlete’s face tattooed on any part of your body, you are a sad, low self-esteem individual, living vicariously through a superstar, I’m sorry. Nobody can change my mind on that. Being a fanboy is one thing, needing an athlete to give you your alter-ego is another.” It’s a harsh take, but it reflects a real discomfort people have with extreme fandom. There’s a difference between supporting someone and tying your identity to them permanently. In combat sports, where personalities are larger than life, that line gets blurry fast. This reaction isn’t just about Jon Jones; it’s about how far fandom should go.

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Another fan asked, “Wait a minute, why did he slap his thigh?!” That moment stood out because it felt instinctive. Jones didn’t plan it; he just reacted. It almost looked like disbelief turned physical. That small action made the clip more memorable than the tattoo itself. It added humor, but also authenticity.

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One user said, “That looks like a radio clipped to the back of his pants. I’m pretty sure that’s a security guard lol.” This adds a different angle. If true, it changes the dynamic. It’s not just a random fan, it’s someone working the event, someone closer to the environment Jones operates in. That makes the tattoo even more interesting. And that also raises questions about how fighters are viewed even within their own circles.

Another fan wrote, “That’s a true fan out there.” And this is the opposite end of the spectrum. For some, this level of dedication is admirable. In a sport built on loyalty and personality, extreme gestures can be seen as respect. Fighters build followings not just through wins, but through identity. And clearly, Jones has that kind of pull.

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One comment read, “Bro looked more shocked than the fan.” That’s probably the most accurate read of the situation. The fan expected the moment. Jon Jones didn’t. And that reversal made it interesting

Finally, one fan joked, “Talk about a permanent fan club!” It’s funny, but it also sums it up perfectly. This isn’t a jersey or a poster. It’s permanent. And in a sport where careers can shift quickly, that permanence stands out.

To tie it all together, Jon Jones has built a career full of extremes, dominance inside the cage, and controversy outside it. He’s been called the greatest, and he’s been criticized heavily. And yet, moments like this show something else. The massive impact he’s had on fans, whether people agree with it or not.

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Dushyant Patni

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Dushyant Patni is a Senior UFC Writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over eight years of diverse writing experience and a Master’s in English Literature to the fight game. For the past two years, he has been a key figure at the ES Fight Night Desk, covering live MMA action with a sharp eye for subtle in-round details that often escape casual viewers. A lifelong combat sports enthusiast, Dushyant’s passion spans boxing, Bruce Lee’s martial arts philosophy, PRIDE FC’s golden era, and modern-day UFC.

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