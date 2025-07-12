Jon Jones Snubbed as UFC KO Leade Derrick Lewis Tipped to Face Tom Aspinall First After UFC Nashville

The UFC returns to Nashville tonight for its seventh event in the city, as UFC Nashville goes down inside the iconic Bridgestone Arena. Headlining the card is a heavyweight clash between seasoned veteran Derrick Lewis and 25-year-old Brazilian up-and-comer Tallison Teixeira. While a wave of fan support has surged behind the rising Teixeira, the 40-year-old Lewis isn’t going quietly. In fact, he stirred headlines ahead of fight night with his trademark bluntness.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, The Black Beast made his intentions clear, “I ain’t trying to get no title shot, I just want to continue fighting cab drivers.” While his recent run in the Octagon stands at 3–4, Derrick Lewis continues to command respect and affection from fans across the MMA world. Despite the skid, many hardcore followers are already rallying online behind the possibility of a title shot against heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. With Jon Jones’ return looming in the background, the heavyweight division could be in for a chaotic shake-up.

Chael Sonnen backs Derrick Lewis over Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones for Tom Aspinall title clash

Although it has yet to be confirmed by Dana White & Co., the MMA world is buzzing with speculation that Ciryl Gane is the leading candidate to challenge reigning heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall. But Chael Sonnen sees things differently. Weighing in on the situation, UFC legend Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the state of the heavyweight division and Derrick Lewis’ sudden momentum, “I started getting text messages about Derek: if he wins, he’s going to fight Tom. We know because we read this in an interview posted on Bloody Elbow. Like, I didn’t get any of those about Ciryl.”

Sonnen didn’t stop there. Addressing the potential shake-up in the division on his YouTube channel, he added, “I predict for you there is a change of plans. I predict that for you. But it’s not as obvious as you might think. Because to add to this whole tale, you’re then armed with the information that Jon Jones… Pretty sure I’m right….that idea is being revisited.” Sonnen’s remarks came when Jon Jones, just weeks away from his planned retirement, reignited speculation with a surprising development.

In a recent social media post, the reigning heavyweight champion confirmed that he’s returning to the testing pool, suggesting a potential comeback. Adding more fuel to the fire, ‘Bones’ followed up with a cryptic post where he made it clear he’s happy to be the “hunter” rather than the “hunted”—a tease many interpreted as a nod to the long-anticipated showdown with Tom Aspinall, a matchup that UFC CEO has openly supported in his latest interview appearances.

Dana White breaks silence on Jon Jones’ future amid Derrick Lewis’ heavyweight surge

The UFC has landed squarely in the heart of American political buzz following a bold declaration from President Donald Trump. On July 3, while addressing a crowd in Iowa, Trump announced that the White House will host a UFC event next year as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The unprecedented plan has ignited massive interest—including from former heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who hinted at ending his brief retirement. After all, this would mark the first time in history that a UFC card is staged at the White House, and naturally, everyone wants in on what could become the biggest fight event ever.

Jones has already confirmed his return to the testing pool, and now UFC President Dana White has added his official seal of approval. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast yesterday, White stated, “[Will Jon Jones feature at this event?] He jumped back in the pool. Oh yeah, [it’s official]. No matter who popped up or who didn’t, we would put on an incredible card… We’ll see where we’re at. We will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time.”

When asked about a potential clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, White didn’t rule it out, saying: “The dream main event right now would be [Tom] Aspinall vs. Jones…Could be.”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has also posted on X “Count me in!” about fighting at the proposed White House event, intensifying speculation about who might share the spotlight with Jones or Aspinall. As interest swirls, the stakes have never felt higher for Lewis to either capitalize on his veteran legacy or yield to the rising generation.