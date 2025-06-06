Jon Jones Sounds the Alarm for America as He & Julianna Pena Remain the Country’s Last Hope

Jon Jones has always stood alone, atop pound-for-pound lists, record books, and MMA history itself. But now, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion is sounding the alarm for something bigger than legacy. In a sport once dominated by American athletes like Randy Couture, Kevin Randleman, Frank Mir, and Daniel Cormier, greatness seems to be fading. And Jones? He’s one of the few still donning the stars and stripes inside the Octagon.

With Belal Muhammad dethroned at UFC 315 and Julianna Peña holding onto the women’s bantamweight strap, the U.S. now has just two champions in the UFC. That’s a far cry from how things were over two decades ago. And it’s not just about who holds the belts anymore. It’s about who represents the sport.

So when Jones posted an image to X showing a leaderboard of champions by nationality, it came with a message that was both triumphant and ominous. ‘Bones’ wrote, “Catch up mates, it’s lonely up here”

The image showed a tally that read, “USA: 64 champions, Brazil: 18 champions, Russia: 4 champions.” The message? America may still be on top, but it looks like the rest of the world is nipping at its heels and gaining ground. But here’s the twist. According to official figures from BetMGM, the image shared by Jones isn’t entirely accurate. The real numbers paint a slightly different picture—the US has had 72 champions, Brazil has had 22 champions, and Russia; 5 champions.

That’s still dominance, but for how long? The UFC has transformed into a global powerhouse. In 2024 alone, the promotion held events in ten different countries and nine U.S. states. Fighters from France, Georgia, and Australia are now headlining cards and capturing gold. Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, and Ilia Topuria are just a few of the international stars rising through the ranks and building massive followings while doing it.

Meanwhile, American star power has dimmed. Once, names like Ronda Rousey, Chuck Liddell, and Cormier carried the UFC brand. Today, Jones and Peña are holding down the fort while newcomers scramble to make a name. Even in the social media era, Jones is the only American in the UFC’s top five most-followed fighters, trailing behind global icons like Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, and Khamzat Chimaev.

According to a report by Kevin Iole, McGregor tops the list with 46 million followers on Instagram, Makhachev trails him at 10 million, ‘Borz’ has 9.56 million followers, and Jones is at 9.5 million.

With only two champions left to defend American pride, the pressure is clearly mounting. And according to the British interim heavyweight champion, the writing is also on the wall for Jon Jones’s return to action!

Tom Aspinall proclaims Jon Jones is “retired” as he claims the undisputed heavyweight title for himself

Jon Jones may still be at the top of the mountain, but Tom Aspinall is no longer climbing toward him. The wait for a title unification bout between him and ‘Bones’ has become a point of contention for the MMA sphere. Despite UFC boss Dana White’s assertions that the fight will happen, the fans have started a petition to ‘strip’ Jones of the undisputed crown, and the signatures on it currently have reached the 200,000 mark!

As such, speaking on a recent appearance on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Aspinall stated bluntly, “Jon Jones is retired, I want to say God bless him moving forward in what he does with his life and career. We move on. I’m the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I’m ready to take on all comers and get this division moving again.”

The British powerhouse hasn’t fought since defending his interim strap in July 2024. But the clock is ticking. And to him, the silence from Jones’ camp speaks volumes as he continued with, “The contenders are getting sick of it. Everybody’s getting sick of it. Even the fans are getting sick of this stuff. So, Jon’s retired, and it’s time that we move on.”

Dana White once dubbed Jones vs. Aspinall “the biggest fight in heavyweight history.” But now? That dream feels more like smoke in the wind. The UFC hasn’t made any new moves, and the division is stuck in limbo. At 37, Jones has fought just once since winning the heavyweight crown in March 2023. His long-anticipated showdown with Stipe Miocic came and went last November. Since then? Crickets.

In conclusion, Jon Jones may still carry the crown, but with every passing day, the cheers grow quieter and the spotlight shifts further away from the red, white, and blue. The numbers show it. The fans feel it. And Tom Aspinall is saying it out loud: America’s grip on UFC dominance is slipping. As rising global titans take over cards and belts, is US mixed martial arts in a quiet decline or is this the calm before the comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!