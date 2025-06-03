Jon Jones Suffers Same Fate as Alex Pereira After Tom Aspinall Runs Out of Patience With UFC

Tom Aspinall isn’t waiting any longer. After months of silence and speculation about a possible unification fight with Jon Jones, the interim heavyweight champion took matters into his own hands. Not through a press release or a carefully worded interview. Instead, he chose to let his Instagram story speak for itself. The Briton wasn’t holding back when he shared a clip from his ESPN appearance. And the caption says it all: a respectful farewell to ‘Bones’ and a clear call for the UFC to move the division ahead.

This wasn’t a dramatic callout or a last-ditch attempt to make the superfight happen. If anything, it was the opposite. Now, there is no waiting around for Tom Aspinall. In his opinion, Jones has retired. He’s living his life away from the grind, which is just OK. But what isn’t right, at least for the Briton, is how the division is in limbo.

When speaking with Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier on Good Guy/Bad Guy, Aspinall addressed the elephant in the room. He spoke about ‘Bones’ with the kind of tone you use when closing a chapter. There was no animosity in his voice, simply a strong desire to move on. “Jon’s retired,” he stated. “The guy is living his best life. He’s had a fantastic career, we all know.”

He didn’t stop there. Tom Aspinall stated that the entire division feels paralyzed. Fighters are waiting. Fans are becoming restless. And, in his opinion, it’s time to put an end to fantasizing about a fight that may never take place. “The guys, the contenders, are getting sick of it. Everybody’s getting sick of it, even the fans are getting sick of this stuff, so Jon’s retired, and it’s time that we move on.”

He further put emphasis on the reigning champion’s retirement by sharing the clip on his Instagram story with the caption, “Want to be the first to wish Jon all the best in his retirement. Let’s get the division going, @ufc.” Interestingly, the Briton’s stance mirrors a recent situation in the light heavyweight division. Magomed Ankalaev, the reigning kingpin at 205, has expressed similar anger with Alex Pereira.

After ‘Poatan’ reportedly denied a potential bout at UFC 317, Ankalaev did not mince words and spoke against the Brazilian’s inactivity. He stated on social media, “Alex done. He’s never coming back. Let’s move on.” The tension rose as Alex Pereira hinted at retirement in a now-deleted tweet, later claiming his account had been hacked.

Ankalaev responded with a jibe, saying, “The only thing was hacked. It’s Alex’s brain.” In both divisions, fighters feel stuck, unsure whether to chase a legacy bout or just move on. For Tom Aspinall, it’s the latter. In fact, the Briton has even agreed to face a new opponent and has a date and location set.

Tom Aspinall has moved on from Jon Jones with a new opponent

During the same episode on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, the British heavyweight made it clear that not only is he over the Jon Jones saga, but he has already signed up for whatever comes next. After months of the division stagnating, Tom Aspinall finally gave fans what they had hoped for—he injected momentum into it.

Unlike Jones’s ghost chase, this new fight is real, locked in, and already generating excitement behind the scenes. While Aspinall did not mention any names, his tone was one of assurance and almost relief. He talked confidently, as if he was tired of waiting and had finally taken control of the story. There was no more curiosity or wondering if ‘Bones’ would return.

“That’s old news; the active heavyweight champion is here to fight them all. Let’s get it on,” he stated, dismissing the previous champion’s shadow as if it no longer mattered. What counts now is that the interim champion is engaged, hungry, and prepared to take the division forward. That’s something fans haven’t felt from the heavyweight division in a while. Aspinall further added, “I’ll tell you something. I’ve got a date and a location.”

Now that the date and venue have been decided, Tom Aspinall is ready to inject new life into the heavyweight division. The only issue that remains is who is on the other side of the cage. Whoever it is, they are entering a division that feels revitalized. But what do you think of this decision to move on? Do you think Jones has retired? Let us know in the comments.