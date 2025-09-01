Jon Jones Teaches Daughter to Shoot AR-15 as She Sports Lando Norris Shirt After Dutch GP Retirement

No doubt, Jon Jones‘ life outside of the Octagon has always drawn attention, and his most recent Instagram post was no exception. The UFC heavyweight champion shared a moment with his daughter, Olivia Haven Jones, who was learning how to use an AR-15 platform rifle. But beyond the father-daughter training session, fans quickly noticed another detail that tied the clip to a completely different sporting stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For Jones, the post was all about his girl training with the firearm. ‘Bones’ emphasized the significance of the training session in his post, writing, “Spent the afternoon teaching my 13-year-old daughter Olivia how to run the AR-15 platform. Big shoutout to the team at @unit.solutions for sending over this incredible training tool.”

He praised the system’s capacity to display shot placement using paint-marking rounds, calling it “perfect for mastering mechanics and CQB training.” The product Jones was referring to is the UNIT4 Training Rifle, which has gained popularity due to its authenticity and versatility. Built on a genuine AR chassis with high-grade aluminum receivers, it has the same handling, weight, and recoil as a real rifle but uses non-lethal ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Its compatibility with conventional AR attachments makes it a popular choice among tactical trainers, while also drastically lowering expenses and risks compared to live-fire training. But fans weren’t interested in the AR and its mechanisms. Instead, what looked like the overlap of two sporting moments is what actually stood out.

While Jones was proudly teaching his daughter firearm skills, Norris was left dealing with another frustrating DNF that could reshape the Formula 1 title race. And to possibly show support for her favorite racer, Jon Jones’ daughter appeared in the clip wearing a Lando Norris shirt, complete with the driver’s recognizable N4 logo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The timing of the post made it stand out even more, as it was posted on the same day that Norris suffered a crushing blow to his Formula One title chances. For the ones who missed the race, the McLaren star was running strongly in second place at the Dutch Grand Prix before retiring due to a late-race mechanical failure.

AD

So, the coincidental or deliberate choice of Olivia’s clothing and the Grand Prix result added a unique twist to the post, combining combat sports and motorsport in a way that only social media can highlight. But while this unexpected collaboration would continue making news, it will still not be enough to suppress the bad press Jones’ Dirty Boxing managed to earn after one very controversial punch.

Jon Jones’ Dirty Boxing event descends into brawl

The drama around Jones didn’t stop at his Instagram post. His Dirty Boxing Championship in Miami devolved into chaos as the undercard spiraled out of control. What should have been a standard prelim ended in a scenario that went viral for the wrong reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Middleweight veteran Sean Hotusing, fresh off a past upset win, was knocked out cold in the second round by Dustin Bailey. Instead of leaving quietly, Hotusing lashed out at a ringside security guard, triggering a brawl. Within seconds, the focus shifted from Bailey’s knockdown to the ringside chaos, with footage spreading throughout social media in hours.

It was a negative picture for Jones’ promotion, which had just presented its new championship belt during fight week. Jones strapped the unusually square-shaped belt around Mike Perry, drawing instant comparisons and mockery online. With a fighter swinging at security and fans slamming the belt announcement, DBX left Miami with headlines that Jon Jones was surely not looking for.