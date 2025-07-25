Jon Jones Teases UFC Abu Dhabi Appearance After Unexpected Turn of Events With Dana White & Co.

Jon Jones may have announced his retirement, but fading from the spotlight clearly isn’t on his agenda. Just last month, the UFC legend stunned fans by pulling the plug on his long-awaited showdown with Tom Aspinall—a matchup that had the MMA world buzzing. But even without stepping into the Octagon, ‘Bones’ remains at the center of the conversation. His retirement poured cold water on the excitement surrounding the heavyweight division, leaving both Dana White and Tom Aspinall visibly disappointed.

As the promotion slowly shifted focus toward Aspinall as the new face of the division, Jon Jones started showing signs that he wasn’t quite ready to step away for good. That spark reignited earlier this month, when U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the UFC would host a historic card at the White House next year as part of America’s 250th celebration—a spectacle that piqued Jones’ interest in returning to action.

But Dana White wasn’t having it. “I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card,” White said bluntly. The remark didn’t sit well with ‘Bones,’ who publicly fired back, expressing his “disappointment” in a fiery social media post criticizing White’s stance. As the UFC gears up for its return to Abu Dhabi this week, Jon Jones appears to be steering his career in a new direction.

He’s reconnected with Dirty Boxing—the rising fight promotion he quietly joined as a co-owner back in March. The company, founded by former UFC brawler and BKFC champion Mike Perry, also has the support of Jones’ longtime managers, Malki and Abe Kawa. In a recent show of camaraderie, Jon Jones accompanied the Kawa brothers on a trip to Dubai. Donning traditional attire, he shared a snapshot with the caption: “Dubai with my Habibis @abrahamkawa @malkik.” This suggests he’s very likely to show up for the UFC on ABC 9 event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a place not very far from Dubai.

The 38-year-old’ latest move could signal the start of a promoter-like phase in his post-fighting career—a lane Conor McGregor has been embracing since last year. With Jones now in Dubai alongside his Dirty Boxing partners, it’s a strong hint that the team may be eyeing their first major event in the region. And it makes sense — countries like Dubai and Saudi Arabia have rapidly become global hubs for combat sports, fueled by massive government backing and strategic investment in sporting events.

Dirty Boxing co-founder recalls Jon Jones’ unexpected wingman moment

Jon Jones and Mike Perry share more than just a history of training together—they share a deep, brother-like bond that’s stood the test of time. Their friendship dates back to the early days at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, where they first crossed paths as young fighters. But that connection proved to be more than just a gym partnership—it became a brotherhood.

That brotherhood came into sharp focus in 2020, during one of the toughest periods in Perry’s personal life. Amid a painful divorce and emotional turmoil following his split with ex-wife Danielle Nickerson, Perry found an unlikely source of support—Jon Jones. The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin stepped in, not with advice or training tips, but as an unexpected wingman.

The moment came during a night out in Albuquerque. Jon Jones was already at a party when Perry arrived—and fate, it seems, was ready to intervene. That’s when ‘Bones’ introduced Perry to Latory Gonzalez—a chance meeting that would change Perry’s life forever. Earlier this year, Perry looked back on that life-changing moment during his Pound 4 Pound podcast, while speaking with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo.

Perry said, “I walked into Posh Nightclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I was out there training at Jackson Wink…I went out to go hang out with them, and it was still pretty dead in the club. It was just Jon and my wife, Latory, my now wife….But Jon saw me come in. I was like, ‘Yo, what’s up?’ And he’s like this—he grabbed our hands and put us together. And I picked her up and I took her home.”

Today, Latory Gonzalez is more than just Perry’s wife — she’s the mother of his two children and a living reminder of the pivotal role Jon Jones played in his life. That bond has only deepened, as Jones and Mike Perry now join forces professionally with their combat sports venture, Dirty Boxing — a raw blend of boxing, MMA, and Muay Thai that’s beginning to make a real impact in the fight world.