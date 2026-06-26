Jon Jones Teases UFC Return Amid Conor McGregor Comeback Hype: “Stem Cells Must Be Working”

What began as a consolation message for Dustin Poirier turned into Jon Jones teasing another retirement U-turn. How did this happen? Well, ‘Bones,’ who knows a thing or two about getting arrested, took to X recently to pen a message for his buddy Dustin Poirier, who was arrested for public drunkenness at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after being removed from a flight.

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“Wanted to write and tell my n—a Justin [Dustin] Poirier to keep your head up, life happens. This too shall pass. Just keep yourself busy, my man, it helps.”

When a fan pointed out the obvious mistake in Jones’ post, he quickly brushed it off, blaming it on “traveling” to Moscow before adding, “Ya’ll get the point.” As more fans joined the conversation on X, Jones continued replying to their comments. One fan then pointed out that Conor McGregor is scheduled to return at UFC 329 on July 11 for a rematch against Max Holloway, asking: When will Jones make his own return to the Octagon?

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“Never say never,” Jones wrote back. “Right now, we are finishing up Gable‘s training camp. He’s looking extraordinary. I’ve been his main training partner, and I’m moving like I never left. 🤷🏾 Stem cells must be working.”

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was the one who recommended Jones undergo stem cell treatment to help treat his hip arthritis and support cognitive function. Following Rogan’s advice, Jones visited Ways2Well in Austin, Texas, where he underwent stem cell injections. Based on his recent comments, he appears to have continued the treatment. This treatment was also the reason he was confident that he could return to competition.

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After the UFC Freedom 250 card was revealed, Jon Jones claimed he had been in talks to fight Alex Pereira on the event. However, he claimed the UFC was only willing to offer him $15 million, prompting him to turn down the opportunity. Jones had first expressed interest in coming out of retirement when Donald Trump floated the idea of a White House UFC event in 2025.

But UFC CEO Dana White dismissed the possibility, stating he doesn’t trust Jones. White also referenced a leaked video in which Jones spoke about suffering from hip arthritis, suggesting that the former heavyweight champion’s fighting career was effectively over. Jones, however, pointed to his stem cell treatment as evidence that he was preparing himself for a potential return for the proposed White House event.

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When that fight never materialized, Jones reiterated that he was retired, only to spark fresh speculation with his latest social media post. As for his current training regimen with fast-rising heavyweight star Gable Steveson, Jones is helping the 26-year-old prepare for his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison on the undercard of Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway.

With that, it’s safe to say that Jon ‘Bones’ Jones may never come back. And he has further cemented that possibility through his prior comments.

Jon Jones admitted that he has fought for the last time in his career

In May, Ronda Rousey fought Gina Carano in MVP’s first MMA card on Netflix. On the co-main event of the night, Francis Ngannou faced Philipe Lins. After defeating Lins in the first round, the former UFC heavyweight champion called out Jon Jones for a fight, asking him to get out of his UFC contract to make it happen.

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Ngannou, of course, left the UFC in 2023 on bad terms with the promotion and Dana White. So, even though Jones claimed he wants to get out of the contract with UFC to face Ngannou, he acknowledged that Dana White won’t be interested in doing business with Ngannou. Yet, what made it obvious that Jones may never come back to fight was what he said next.

“I think I am [retired],” Jones said. “I think I am, I have a really good agent, the Kawa brothers, and these guys keep me busy. I’m constantly on the road, creating my own businesses and endorsing other businesses. So I feel like if things weren’t going so well, I’d feel the pressure to get back in the cage, but things are going so well on a professional level that I really have no reason to fight anymore.”

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It appears Jon Jones wants to continue teasing his fans about a potential comeback. But the reality is very different. At the age of 38 and with millions in the bank, fans may have really seen the last of Jones.