Jon Jones’ UFC Legacy Could’ve Derailed 14 Years Ago as $8M MMA Legend Admits Painful Mistake

“Jon Jones is the greatest cheater of all time, that’s all he is. That’s how he got to the top and the end,” once said UFC former star Mark Hunt, who openly criticized the MMA GOAT Jon Jones. Hunt pointed to ‘Bones’ controversial techniques, raising eyebrows over his multiple PED violations and suspensions. Hunt didn’t hesitate to call Jon Jones a “little rat.” But these aren’t the only cheating allegations against the former champion.

Many have accused him of using illegal moves and unsportsmanlike conduct because, ultimately, Jon Jones just wants to win. Despite this, he defied all odds early in his career to become the UFC’s youngest champion at 23, defeating every challenger Dana White & Co. put in his path. Jones didn’t hesitate to use tactics like the infamous 12-6 elbow and career-threatening oblique kicks—moves that nearly ended several fighters’ careers, including Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who faced him in 2012 at UFC 135.

Jackson still vividly remembers the fight and has called Jon Jones the “dirtiest fighter.” Years after their clash at UFC 135, Jackson reflected on the bout with regret during a recent episode of the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ with Gary Payton II. Speaking about facing Jon Jones, Jackson admitted, “I didn’t know anything about him. I just knew he was undefeated, and I saw pictures of him. I—I don’t watch fighters… I don’t watch their footage. I didn’t watch the footage, so honestly, I wish I would have. Beat the shit out of me, but I just knew—I was like, man, this little skin ass—”

Since that fight, Jon Jones derailed Quinton Jackson's UFC career. After losing to 'Bones', Jackson suffered two more losses against Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira. However, Jackson finished his last UFC fight with a win against Fabio Maldonado at UFC 186. Later, he fought in Bellator during the final years of his career but never quite regained his previous form.

Quinton Jackson retired fully from MMA after fighting MMA legend Alexander Emelianenko in 2019.

Joe Rogan breaks down Jon Jones’ controversial fighting style

Many admire Jon Jones, but his antics have often drawn criticism. Over his long career, ‘bones’ has officially lost only once—apart from a controversial loss to Matt Hamill. In that fight, Jones landed a 12-6 elbow on the UFC veteran, which marked a notable blemish on his record. Whether direct or indirect, a loss remains a loss. Last year, the commission finally lifted the controversial ban on the 12-6 elbow, prompting Jones to seek an overturn of his disqualification loss

Despite numerous cheating allegations, cheating remains cheating. Even Joe Rogan, who is a fan of the contentious oblique kick, couldn’t help but acknowledge its effectiveness. “He’s really good at those leg kicks. Those oblique kicks too,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast episode JRE MMA Show #159.

Still, Rogan didn’t hesitate to urge the commission to outlaw the move. He stated, “It’s definitely not good for business but it’s still legal. It’s legal right now. So, it’s like, it’s hard to say. I see the point that you shouldn’t be allowed to target the knees, but then someone would say, ‘Ok, but you could roundhouse kick the knees. But you just can’t sidekick it. You can’t hyperextend it.’”

Jon Jones has also injured fighters within his own division by using dirty tactics, including Daniel Cormier, whom ‘Bones’ notably impacted with his approach. What’s your take on Jon Jones’ legacy? Do you think controversy will always surround his career? Drop your opinion below.