Jon Jones’ UFC Retirement Shakes Dana White’s $30M Gamble as Tom Aspinall Gets Vegas Call-Up

“I’ll retire Jon Jones without even fighting him.” When Tom Aspinall said those words in 2024, most fans saw it as just another way for the British heavyweight to get under Jon Jones’s skin. But now, those words feel prophetic. Because Jon Jones just did exactly that, he retired, without ever stepping into the Octagon with Aspinall!

At the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, the air was thick with anticipation. However, no one expected UFC boss Dana White to walk in and drop a bombshell that would change the heavyweight landscape forever.

White stated, “Jon Jones called us last night & retired. Jon Jones is officially retired, Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just like that, the rumors of ‘Bones’s supposed $30 million demand for a unification bout against the Brit vanished. And for Aspinall, the long wait ends not with a war in the cage, but with a coronation at a press conference. Let that sink in. Nineteen months after starching Sergei Pavlovich to claim interim gold, Aspinall is now the undisputed king. No more asterisk next to his title. It’s his division now.

AD

So what’s next? The UFC boss was asked the same question, and while he kept it close to the chest, he gave fans something to look forward to as he revealed, “International Fight Week starts Monday in Las Vegas. And Tom will be in Vegas all week with us. So we’ll get together with him and figure out what’s next.”

Jones’ exit comes just seven months after his last appearance, a dominant win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 that many believed was his swan song. Still, the UFC held the door open. White even gave Jones a deadline to commit to a unification bout. But instead of accepting the challenge, Jones closed the chapter. Recently, he said, “Right now, I could really care less about fighting.” Now we know, he meant it.

So what did White have to say about Aspinall being kept on the sidelines for so long? The newly crowned undisputed champion had even defended his interim title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

To that, White responded by confessing, ”I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and obviously money but we’ll make it up to him. Tom Aspinall’s a good guy. He’s been incredible through this whole process that we’ve gone through.”

Now, the future belongs to him. As the new undisputed champion, Aspinall has options. Ciryl Gane could be waiting in the wings. Jailton Almeida is climbing fast. But there’s no clear No. 1 contender, at least not yet. And that’s where Las Vegas enters the picture, as mentioned above.

While Jon Jones’s retirement was possibly the biggest news to come out of UFC Baku, a former champion and commentator didn’t let the chance escape to take one final dig at ‘Bones’!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping’s jab at Jon Jones during UFC Baku foreshadowed Dana White’s announcement

Even before Dana White dropped the bombshell at UFC Baku, the shadow of Jon Jones loomed large over the event. From the first fight on the card, the heavyweight title picture found a way to sneak into the conversation.

The opener between Mohammed Usman and Hamdy Abdelwahab had fans watching closely, but the commentary team added its own twist. Brendan Fitzgerald pointed out something unusual from the corner of Usman as he noted, “Rashad Evans using the code word ‘Jon Jones’. We’ll see what that move is for Usman.”

Without missing a beat, Michael Bisping fired back with, “Duck”, and later added, “It’s a joke everyone!” For months, fans and fighters alike have taken shots at Jones for avoiding a showdown with Tom Aspinall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some called it mind games. Others saw it as dodging danger. A viral petition even demanded Jones be stripped of his title. Aspinall himself regularly poked fun, often accusing Jones of running from the challenge.

And Bisping’s cage-side crack? Just the latest in a long line of digs aimed at the now former champion. It hit even harder in hindsight, just hours later, Jones would officially call it a career. No unification bout. Just a phone call, a title relinquished, and a division finally set free. The question now becomes, who’ll be the first challenger for Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!