Jon Jones UFC Return Hits Roadblock as Ex-MMA Official Delivers Wild Advice to Tom Aspinall

When US President Donald Trump said that the White House would host a UFC this year, it shocked everyone in the MMA world. For those who had doubts about it, Dana White would proceed to confirm the president’s announcement, sending the fans into a frenzy. “This will be EPIC,” the CEO wrote on social media. And now, people are talking about the possible fighters on the card, which also includes Jon Jones.

Last month, Dana White announced that Jon Jones had decided to hang up his fighting gloves and retire, which was news that was received with a bit of disappointment. Fans wanted to see ‘Bones’ fighting Tom Aspinall for a long time, but it did not happen. However, in the wake of the UFC White House announcement, Jones was one of the few stars who expressed his wish to fight at the POTUS residence, besides Conor McGregor.

When Jon Jones said he wanted to come back, people started talking about the Tom Aspinall fight again. It looks like most people want to witness the battle, but MMA veteran John McCarthy said it shouldn’t happen in the White House. The America250 celebration includes a UFC event in the White House. It wouldn’t be good for American athletes if Aspinall, who is English, wins the bout.

“You can’t put Tom Aspinall against Jon Jones at the White House. Can’t do it. What happens if the Englishman wins? That’s like giving your country back,” John McCarthy stated on the Weighing In podcast. As he added, “[It’s] almost like losing the Revolutionary War,” his co-host, Josh Thomson, would echo the same sentiment, stating, “That would be horrible.”

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_157509

Well, that’s a pretty sensible opinion from John McCarthy, who believes that Jon Jones needs to win if he fights at the White House. However, the consensus GOAT appears to be throwing caution to the wind because he recently shared his thoughts on a potential Tom Aspinall fight. Here’s what the former two-weight UFC champion had to say.

Jon Jones seems to be interested in fighting Tom Aspinall at the White House

Jon Jones stated he wanted to return to the UFC, and then he announced he was going back into the drug testing pool to leave his “options open.” His management would agree with that, given there were still rumors of a possible confrontation between him and Tom Aspinall on a lot of social media sites. In the meantime, someone on Instagram produced a phony picture of Jones beating up the English star in the White House while Donald Trump watched from the sidelines. The GOAT took notice of this.

Jon Jones not only liked that post, but he also intimated that he might finally agree to face Tom Aspinall. He commented, “I like this,” in the comments section of the Instagram picture. Fans were upset, as you could expect, and they told the previous two-weight champion to fight the current champion, who is 32 years old, to end his legend.

We don’t know much about the UFC White House event yet, but we do know that Dana White and Donald Trump are working together to put on an event soon. We don’t know if Jon Jones will be on the program yet, but if it’s not Tom Aspinall, who should he fight? Please leave a comment below to tell us.