Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 Announced a Surprising Move by UFC Legends

In MMA, anything can happen, and the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Cormier 3 promises to show why. Both UFC veteran fighters carry a heated rivalry; at one point, Jon Jones even reportedly threatened to ‘kill’ Daniel Cormier off the air. Right now, they are tied 1-1. The Russian TUF-style show, ALF Reality, is set to fuel their long-standing feud, which has only grown more intense over the years.

Created by Russian influencer Alfredo Auditore, the show puts fighters together to live, train, and compete. Last year, Jon Jones coached against ex UFC star Nate Diaz. Now, ‘Bones’ is returning to the show, which promises unscripted drama and tension between the fighters.

Recently, Jon Jones dropped the update, “BREAKING: Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are going head to head as coaches of the TUF-like Russian MMA reality show, ALF Reality Jones vs” Cormier 3””

Jon Jones and Nate Diaz have mostly stayed on good terms, but it will be fascinating to see how things play out when Jones and Daniel Cormier face off as coaches. Last year, the makers of ALF had approached Cormier, but family commitments prevented him from joining the cast.

The former UFC champ must have reached an agreement, which explains his recent trip to Thailand. Interestingly, while many assumed last December that Cormier was on vacation, he was actually there to film the show.

