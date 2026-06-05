Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Trilogy ‘Almost Confirmed’ From Both Sides

One of the most intense and long-standing rivalries in MMA history could see a trilogy bout after all. However, the format may be different this time. After years of animosity following their two fights in the UFC, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s rivalry, not too long ago, found a new chapter on the ALF reality show, where the two coached rival teams. With DC’s team emerging as champions on the show many wondered whether their bad blood would turn into a physical clash after the show concluded. Well, it seems the MMA world is very close to witnessing an anticipated trilogy fight between the two legends.

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According to ALF Global head Alfredo Auditore, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are almost confirmed to clash in a wrestling match under Russia’s PWL (Professional Wrestling League).

“We’ve made a wrestling match: Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier in our PWL (Professional Wrestling League),” Auditore revealed on his Instagram story. “It’s almost confirmed from both sides. Let’s do it!”

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“In the works, negotiating,” he added in a separate story.

A wrestling match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier has been discussed for quite some time. But there is a reason the bout appears to be on the verge of taking place in Russia. While both fighters serving as coaches on Russian ALF Reality certainly played a major role, ‘Bones’ relationship with the promotion’s head may have helped push negotiations in a positive direction.

Beyond ALF and PWL, Auditore is also linked with IBA Bare Knuckle, where Jon Jones serves as an ambassador. The former two-division UFC champion promoted and co-hosted the promotion’s first event in Saint Petersburg alongside IBA President Umar Kremlev. As such, the wrestling match being close to taking place in Russia is hardly surprising.

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In that case, it appears that Real American Freestyle lost out on the negotiations for the match. The company’s co-founder, Izzy Martinez, had previously shown eagerness in hosting the bout. Daniel Cormier had also expressed his interest in fighting Jon Jones in a wrestling match under the RAF banner. However, with PWL pushing for the match strongly, the fight could very well move out of the US.

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Now, with the wrestling match looking increasingly like a reality, Daniel Cormier may be feeling a surge of excitement as he moves closer to fulfilling one of his long-standing desires to “10-0” Jon Jones in a freestyle wrestling match, as he had earlier predicted.

Daniel Cormier hopes to dominate Jon Jones in a potential wrestling match

For ‘DC’, a win over Jones could bring a feeling similar to the one he experienced when he first captured UFC gold. ‘Bones’ currently holds a 2-0 edge in their rivalry, although their UFC 214 rematch was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for an anabolic steroid turinabol.

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Since they never fought again after that event, Cormier never got another opportunity to face his bitter rival. However, with a wrestling match now in sight, the Louisiana native believes he can dominate Jones in a freestyle wrestling matchup, even at 47 years old, given his Olympic wrestling pedigree.

“I still wrestle three days a week with the kids,” Cormier said in a YouTube video back in January. “I’m still drilling. I’m still doing moves. I don’t understand how this idea that I could lose a wrestling match is out there. But I guess we can find out. And guess what? I’m not the only one talking about a wrestling match between Jon Jones and I. I’m just the only one doing it publicly.

“Stay tuned, because if he steps on that line, I’m taking this dude 10-0, like I said. … For the rest of my life, there’s going to be a desire to compete with Jon Jones, and I’m okay with that.”

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When it comes to a freestyle wrestling match, Daniel Cormier could still be a dangerous opponent. The former UFC two-weight champion is a former Olympian, and he showcased that wrestling pedigree throughout his UFC career. So, Jones could face a stern challenge this time if the wrestling match materializes.

However, at 47, DC is no spring chicken, and Jon Jones is significantly younger at 38, and this could complicate things for him. But that concern only emerges once the bout is finalized.