Jon Jones’ Wish for Alex Pereira Fight Met With Clear Strategy to Secure White House Card Despite Dana White’s Refusal

Jon Jones might not be the most beloved fighter in the UFC right now. But few dispute that he’s the greatest. Still, he spent years avoiding a showdown with Tom Aspinall—so much so that he reportedly turned down a $30 million offer and walked away from the sport altogether. But fate has a wicked sense of humor. The moment the historic White House card for next June was confirmed, ‘Bones’ went straight into flip-flop mode.

He reversed his retirement and announced he wanted in on the card. Dana White, who had spent years trying and failing to make Jones vs. Aspinall happen, wasn’t impressed. He flat-out refused to trust Jones again. But then came a twist: Alex Pereira called Jones out for a heavyweight clash on the White House card after avenging his loss to Magomed Ankalaev. White hasn’t changed his stance yet, but Chael Sonnen has a strategy that could make him reconsider.

Chael Sonnen wants Jon Jones to put up $100K to fight Alex Pereira

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen acknowledged that the only matchup that truly makes sense for Jon Jones is the Tom Aspinall fight. But there’s a complication. “The problem with that storyline is that Alex Pereira… said that I will vacate, relinquish, or return to my own belt at a later date after I stop off at heavy[weight] for a super match with Jon Jones,” Sonnen said. “If you’re fighting him at the White House, the main event needs to be for the belt.”

Sonnen argued that it would be tough for the UFC to justify placing Pereira at the top of the card without a title at stake. Therefore, he doesn’t see Jones and Pereira competing in a non-title heavyweight bout. “I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I believe that there is going to be a title up that night, which is where it wouldn’t allow Jon and Alex,” he added. That brings up the obvious question: which belt? After all, the current title belongs to Tom Aspinall.

Chael Sonnen has a solution for that, too. Claiming to have forgiven Jones after Jones’ apology, he suggested that the former heavyweight champion and Pereira could fight for the light heavyweight title instead of battling for nothing at heavyweight. Still, Sonnen emphasized that Jones has to prove he can be trusted again. “I need to know that you are earnest, that you’re serious,” Sonnen said in the video.

“So, put up a 100 grand non-refundable… You allow him to fight Alex Pereira, and you even let it be for a title, and you even make it the main event. You just make him cut down to 205 lbs. Problem solved,” Sonnen announced. Jones is no stranger to fighting at 205 pounds, having dominated the division before moving to heavyweight. The real question is whether he’s willing to cut back down, having last weighed in at 237.6 pounds.

And even if he does agree, how fair would it be to the contenders who stayed active while Jones retired? No. 3-ranked Carlos Ulberg, for instance, is on a nine-fight tear. Who’s to say he deserves a title shot less than Jones? A high-profile win could be all he needs to stake his claim at the title. Ultimately, though, the decision rests with the UFC and Dana White—and whether they’re willing to let this scenario unfold.

Coming back to Jones and White, though, can their relationship really get better?

Merab Dvalishvili offers Jones advice to improve the relationship with Dana White

Merab Dvalishvili knows firsthand what it takes to rebuild a rocky relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. And he believes Jon Jones is now taking the right steps. Once labeled by White as “so dumb it’s unbelievable” and even “next level stupid,” Dvalishvili went from being a target of criticism to becoming one of the UFC boss’s personal favorites.

Now, with White at odds with Jones, the bantamweight champion thinks the heavyweight great is on the right path toward reconciliation. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Dvalishvili pointed to Jones’ apology for not fulfilling a verbal agreement to fight Tom Aspinall. “Jon Jones is doing the right thing,” he said.

“He was apologizing, actually, to Dana… He will come back, he will fight, and Dana will be cool with him again. That’s how it always is.”

If Merab Dvalishvili is right, Chael Sonnen’s brilliant plan just might work. But it would come with a hot plate of criticism for allowing Jones to pass all the contenders in the light heavyweight division. Do you think Jon Jones should be allowed to fight for the title?