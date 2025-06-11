Jordan Breen Scholarship Targets $100,000 as Alma Mater Sends Crucial Update

Remember the name Jordan Breen? He wasn’t just a journalist—he was a force in MMA. A genius with words and a mind that understood the sport like few ever could. Breen didn’t just cover fights; he lived them, nurtured the culture, and helped shape the very way we talk about MMA. Earlier this month, the community was rocked by a heartbreaking news: the voice of MMA is gone.

His passing feels deeply personal, like losing an old friend who always knew more than you, but never made you feel lesser for it. “It breaks my heart to share the news with the MMA world that Jordan Breen has passed away. Jordan forgot more about MMA than most of us will ever remember. One of the smartest souls I’ve ever met. His passion was truly unique. Today would’ve been his birthday. Will miss you, buddy,” wrote Mike Bohn on his Instagram handle.

To honor his legacy, his alma mater has announced a trust fund scholarship in his name, a tribute to his masterclass. In honor of one of their former student, the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has come forward to launch a GoFundMe to establish the Jordan Breen Scholarship Reporting.

Now, you might be wondering—what is this all about? Well, the goal of this fund is to support aspiring broadcasters and sports journalists who are chasing their dreams, just like Breen once did. The GoFundMe page has a target of $100,000, but so far, only $7,955 CAD has been raised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bohn (@mikebohnmma) Expand Post

Breen was part of the MMA world before it was cool—back when the sport still lingered in the shadows of other combat sports. Known for his voice in MMA, he studied sociology and social anthropology at the University of King’s College, graduating in 2009. But his journey didn’t end there. Jordan Breen went on to appear on ESPN, contribute to The New York Times, and lend his voice to commentary booths for promotions like Strikeforce and Tachi Palace Fights.

The MMA community came to know him during his Sherdog days, but even then, he was still the smartest man in the room when it came to MMA. However, his career took such a dark turn that even Mike Bohn had to seek help from the police to locate him.

Mike Bohn tried to get in contact with Jordan Breen

Prominent MMA journalist Mike Bohn tried his best to get in contact with Breen in his last years. emails, messages, even reaching out to the police in Halifax, Nova Scotia—just to know if his old friend was okay. Bohn did everything he could to get in touch with his old buddy, “I was looking for answers,” Bohn said. “Even checking obituaries. It felt grim, but it was the only way forward.”

Well, after Bohn reached out to the local authorities, they eventually located Breen, but he clearly wasn’t in the mood to be found by anyone. “He doesn’t want to be found,” the local authorities told Bohn. Well, after a few months, Mike received a cryptic email address that landed in his spam folder, “kind of poking fun at me for calling the cops on him and asking if I could help him out financially.”

The email had landed in his spam folder, and it took him a considerable amount of time to find it. But once he did, he responded quickly, only to never receive any confirmation, came the news he feared: Jordan Breen had been found dead on his 38th birthday.