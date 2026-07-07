Jorge Masvidal and UFC Panel Share Update on Dustin Poirier’s Media Career After Arrest

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Dustin Poirier has spent the past year trying to figure out what comes next after fighting. As he seemed to be finding an answer behind the UFC desk, a bad day at an Atlanta airport threatened to derail his second career, too.

The former interim lightweight champion has already admitted that his Father’s Day arrest has cost him sponsors, jobs, and a significant amount of money. So, when ‘The Diamond’ was suddenly missing from the recent edition of UFC on Paramount+, it wasn’t hard for fight fans to imagine that his role had been canceled. However, Din Thomas decided to immediately clear things up.

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“We must address the elephant in the room,” he said on UFC on Paramount+. “I know what you’re wondering. Where’s Dustin Poirier?

“He’ll be back next week, guys. Dustin Poirier is gone for the week.”

Chris Weidman doubled down on the update, making it even clearer that Dustin Poirier’s absence is only temporary. In fact, he cannot wait for ‘The Diamond’ to return.

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“Yeah, we miss him, man,” he added in the episode. “There’s this little bench in the green room that me and Dustin always sit at every single time we come in. We come like 2 hours earlier than everybody every time. And I took a picture of it. I sent it to him. I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t like—I don’t like this bench without you here, man. I miss you.’

“But he’s getting his life in order, getting, you know, getting dialed in, getting himself set up in the right mindset. And he’ll be back. You know, we miss him. But he’s definitely coming back.”

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To make things more interesting, Jorge Masvidal then teased that he knew even more about the situation, only for his fellow analysts to stop him before he could spill anything.

“I got some insider scoop on what’ll happen,” Masvidal said before getting interrupted. “I’ll tell you guys.”

For the time being, the most important takeaway is that Dustin Poirier still appears to have a place on the broadcast team. The 37-year-old was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during Father’s Day weekend and charged with public intoxication.

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Bodycam footage eventually emerged, showing an inebriated Poirier arguing with airport personnel and threatening to fight a police officer.

‘The Diamond’ has since spoken bluntly about the incident, stating that he was struggling emotionally on Father’s Day and began drinking while traveling for work. He has apologized for his actions, uninstalled social networking apps from his phone, and claimed that the repercussions have already cost him at least one major sponsor and other planned opportunities.

But based on what Din Thomas, Chris Weidman, and Jorge Masvidal revealed, the UFC desk will still be waiting for him whenever he is ready to return.