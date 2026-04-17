Jorge Masvidal Breaks Silence on “Rat” Colby Covington’s Lawsuit With X-Rated Rant

The war between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal has officially moved from the octagon and the streets of Miami into the courtroom, and Masvidal’s first response is exactly what you’d expect. Four years after Masvidal’s infamous steakhouse assault on Covington in Miami, ‘Chaos’ is now seeking his revenge through the legal system.

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Covington filed a civil lawsuit on March 23, 2026, seeking damages over alleged “bodily injury, disfigurement, and mental anguish,” claiming a lasting impact on his life. A month after the filing, Jorge Masvidal responded with an X-rated rant aimed squarely at the 38-year-old.

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“For the most part, I get along with everybody,” Masvidal said on the Deep Waters podcast. “Everyone that I fought, it’s like I’m cool with them afterwards. If I see them, I share a meal with them. I’ll f—g hang out, talk some s—t. But just one rat-a— motherf—r, it’s literally a rat. I shouldn’t even say his name because he’s already suing me. Colby Covington’s the only one I really never messed with like that.”

For those who don’t know, Fox Sports South Florida host Andy Slater revealed on his Wednesday show that Covington is suing Masvidal for over $50K in damages. Later reports indicated that ‘Chaos’ is seeking upwards of $100K, which includes a damaged Rolex worth $15,000 and mounting medical bills over four years. While it remains unclear when the hearing will begin, if Colby Covington wins or if they settle, Masvidal would have to pay out.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 272 – Covington vs Masvidal, Mar 5, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES Colby Covington red gloves fights Jorge Masvidal blue gloves during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 05.03.2022 21:43:16, 17841678, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, TopPic, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 17841678

Now, with the first-ever BMF champion entangled in legal trouble once again, it could affect his professional career as well, especially since ‘Gamebred’ is plotting a UFC comeback soon at the moment.

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Jorge Masvidal’s UFC return vs. a former champ could be delayed

Jorge Masvidal has been one of the fighters fans longed to see at the UFC White House card. Despite claiming to be Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, the UFC, however, couldn’t bring him back. Still, the former 170 lbs title challenger has remained hopeful about a return ever since his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, and he has his sights set on bitter rival and ex-champion Leon Edwards.

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“We’re talking,” Masvidal revealed on the same show. “They owe me some money for some cleaning bills and s—t, too. We’re definitely talking. We’ve been talking for a minute. It’s just we haven’t landed [a deal]. I love [the UFC] to death but they make you work for every single thing. It’s not quite where you want it to be a lot of times. We’re going to get something done, though.

“I’ll be honest with you, if they give me the Leon fight, I’ll get to [170 pounds] tomorrow. I would like that fight. He doesn’t have nothing scheduled. Now it’s the whole buffet I’m going to hit this motherf—r with. I would love it.”

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Like Colby Covington, Masvidal had an ugly scuffle with the Brit at UFC London 2019. Since then, both fighters have been searching for an opportunity to clash, yet the promotion has never matched them up. They were even rumored to fight at the UFC White House event, but those plans ultimately fizzled out. As ‘Gamebred’ eyes a return against Edwards, who is on a three-fight losing streak, his ongoing civil lawsuit could create complications.

The UFC mostly prefers its fighters to be clear of legal issues before booking fights. For instance, the promotion allowed the late Anthony Johnson to compete after his domestic violence civil case was resolved in 2014. With that in mind, the inaugural BMF champion could face delays.

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Whether Masvidal can resolve his legal battle with Covington will be the deciding factor in if, and when, fans see ‘Gamebred’ in the octagon again.