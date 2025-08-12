Jorge Masvidal Receives Mixed Verdict From Fans Over Expensive EBOO Blood-Filtering Treatment

Jorge Masvidal has never been one to play by the book, and now he’s taking his post-fight life to the next level. The former UFC star is no stranger to pushing limits, but his latest move has fans buzzing for reasons unrelated to the Octagon. The 39-year-old recently shared a video of himself undergoing an advanced wellness treatment, and it surely looked like something out of Grey’s Anatomy.

Centner Wellness shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “@gamebredfighter is on a whole new level! After an EBOO session, the results are undeniable. ⚡️” The post quickly piqued the interest of MMA fans, who were curious about the method’s benefits and cost.

In the video, Masvidal also addresses wellness expert Gary Brecka while undergoing the procedure. “To the one and only Gary Brecka, what’s up, my brother? I think I just gained like three years of youth. Look at all the waste I got out of my system,” he says, pointing to foam inside the machine, which is most likely contaminants.

He further added, “You know me, I’m not the healthiest at times, Mr. Brecka, but look at this. I swear I stopped eating McDonald’s like a month ago. I hope you don’t have a sensitive stomach.” For the unaware, EBOO therapy includes extracting blood from the body, filtering it via a specialized device, injecting it with a mix of medical-grade ozone (O₃) and oxygen (O₂), and returning it.

Supporters believe that it can remove toxins, heavy metals, and inflammatory proteins while boosting oxygen delivery, lowering chronic inflammation, and improving general health. The sessions last about 60 to 75 minutes, process 2 to 5 liters of blood, and cost between $900 and $1,500, with many clinics providing 3-session packages for roughly $3,150.

Whether Jorge Masvidal is looking to stay in peak form after retirement or simply experimenting with cutting-edge health trends, his decision has attracted interest in the MMA community. Especially after seeing how expensive the treatment can be that ‘Gamebred’ was promoting on his social media.

Fans left divided over Jorge Masvidal’s decision to undergo the expensive treatment

Coming straight off the buzz from his EBOO therapy reveal, Masvidal’s post had the internet doing what it does best: splitting into groups. And a majority of the fans were obsessed with the price, viewing the entire experience as a luxury that most people could not afford.

“Is this available to poor people too?” one commenter asked, clearly skeptical of the treatment’s accessibility. Another fan went right for the system: “They don’t want healthy people, so they make it super expensive.” Of course, there was the usual jab at the exorbitant price: “Pretty sure it’ll cost an arm and a leg.”

For some, the elegant presentation did not hide the reality that it resembled something straight out of a hospital ward. Something considerably more common and far less attractive. “So you’re getting dialysis,” one fan frankly stated, stripping away the high-tech mystique. Another commented, “Looks like dialysis to me 😂,” while a third added, “Just say you’re getting a dialysis done 😂😂.”

Then came the group that questioned the necessity of such a procedure in the first place. To them, the body already possesses all of the tools it requires, so there was no need for ‘Gamebred,’ or anyone else, to go through such an expensive procedure. “No need, bruh, a healthy kidney will do just fine… or maybe better,” one wrote, as if offering Masvidal some back-to-basics health advice.

Another reminded him of what nature already offers: “Wow. You know what does a great job of ‘filtering the blood’? Your liver and kidneys.” Whether it was concern about the expense, the optics, or the necessity, fans made one thing clear: Jorge Masvidal’s wellness choice isn’t winning over everyone.