Jorge Masvidal Reveals Only Wish in Personal Message to Ben Askren After Lung Transplant

“I’m happy I get to bust this guy in the face. A little happier than most times, I can tell you that much.” That was Jorge Masvidal back in 2019, hyping up a grudge match that would go down in UFC history. The opponent? Former Olympian and MMA star Ben Askren. What followed was a flying knee, a five-second knockout, and a rivalry drenched in animosity.

But things have changed. Time has a way of cooling even the fiercest flames. And now, in a twist few saw coming, ‘Gamebred’ is reaching out to the man he once knocked unconscious, not with trash talk, but with compassion.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Jorge Masvidal reached out, not as a fighter, but as a man moved by what Askren is going through. He began by stating, “This goes out to the one and only Ben Askren. What’s up my brother? I know we were rivals in the ring. I just wanna say God bless you. And when I get back in America, if I could come shake your hand brother, and just say a prayer with you, it’ll be amazing man.”

The message was raw and real, a far cry from their heated rivalry as Masvidal continued, “I know you’re gonna pull through this, cause you’re a f— warrior brother. God bless. Your story is crazy inspirational what you’re going through right now. God bless you man. I’m hoping to get back and be able to just shake your hand bro. I hope all is well brother.”

That handshake? That prayer? That’s Masvidal’s only wish right now. A moment of connection with the man he once left battered on the Octagon canvas. And somehow, all that fire has turned to something unexpected: respect.

The message comes as Ben Askren recently shared an update, as he was finally able to communicate after suffering from a severe case of pneumonia. It led to a double lung transplant, weeks on a ventilator, and even flatlining four times.

According to ‘Funky’, “No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened. I just read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds.”

He also shared he lost over 50 pounds during the 45-day ordeal and confessed, “The thing that was most impeccable to me was all the love I felt. It was almost like I got to have my own funeral.”

It’s a testament to Ben Askren’s personality and the respect he has earned in the combat sports world that even former rivals are now sending him prayers and pulling for his full recovery. And even those who once mocked Askren lined up to help in any way they could.

Jake Paul’s quiet donation brought to light as Ben Askren’s former rivals come together to support him

Some gestures don’t need a spotlight. And Jake Paul just made one of them. As Ben Askren battled for his life in a Wisconsin hospital, the combat sports world rallied around him. As mentioned above, Askren’s condition had deteriorated quickly due to pneumonia and a severe staph infection.

Doctors said only a double lung transplant could save him. The price? A staggering $2 million, and his insurance reportedly wouldn’t cover it. What followed was a community-wide effort to raise the money. Fighters, fans, and even past opponents stepped up. Among them was Jake Paul, the YouTube star-turned-fighter who had once knocked Askren out in a 2021 boxing match.

Paul had mentioned after his win over Julio Cesar Chavez that he’d contribute to Askren’s medical bills, but he stayed quiet after that.

Then came a post by ‘The Rugby League Report’ on Facebook which stated, “Whether you like or hate Jake Paul, he has stepped up in a massive way this week. When his former opponent Ben Askren needed a double lung transplant, and his health insurance company bailed out on it, he stepped up without a media beat-up and covered a large portion of the bill with $500,000 donation without a fuss.”

Amanda Serrano, Paul’s close friend and MVP Promotions fighter, reposted it on X with glowing praise. “@jakepaul isn’t what most think,” she wrote. “To know him is to love him. He’s different.”

In a sport built on bravado, trash talk, and knockouts, moments like these remind us there’s something deeper behind the gloves. Jorge Masvidal’s prayerful wish and Jake Paul’s quiet $500,000 donation reveal a rare kind of unity, one where rivalries fade and humanity takes center stage. Ben Askren may have once divided fans, but in his toughest battle yet, he brought the fight world together.