Jorge Masvidal’s UFC Record in Danger as LFA’s Fastest Knockout Stuns Fans

Jorge Masvidal should be looking at this Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) bout very closely. Because his multi-year-old UFC record might just have been shattered. David Wright just faced off against Jake Woodley at the semi-finals of the LFA middleweight tournament during LFA 235 on June 19, 2026, inside Freedom Hall in Louisville. And Happy Punch thinks the winner of the co-main event bout may have just broken the fastest KO record in MMA history.

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“The fastest KO in MMA history might’ve just happened at LFA,” Happy Punch wrote on X. “Put him out COLD 😳.”

The speculation is well-founded. The moment the fight began, Jake Woodley wasted no time going on the offensive. He charged at David Wright and unleashed a crushing right that landed flush, sending his opponent crashing toward the canvas. But Woodley wasn’t done. He immediately latched onto Wright’s legs as he fell, looking to follow up with ground-and-pound.

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Just as he was about to land his first strike on the mat, referee Shaun Spath stepped in and waved off the contest. After the fight, Woodley posed for pictures with former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm, who was part of his corner. Reflecting on the win, Woodley explained that he came into the fight looking for a quick finish.

“I visualized getting a five-second knockout a million times,” said Woodley. “I knew I was going to run out and throw a right hand. I thought maybe I would wrestle after, but I’m in really good shape, and I believe in my cardio. I wanted to start fast and never let up, but I felt him go stiff and I was like ‘Holy s–t, I think I knocked him out’.”

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Woodley may have visualized a five-second knockout. But according to Tapology, the fight ended even faster in just 0:04 seconds. That’s up there with the fastest recorded KOs in the history of the sport. With the win, however, Woodley has now secured a vacant title shot for LFA’s middleweight title against Zayne Havener, who won the other semifinal bout.

If you were wondering, yes, the knockout was faster than Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019. While Masvidal’s KO is the fastest in the UFC, it was never the fastest in the sport. So, Woodley did break Masvidal’s record, but since he isn’t in the UFC, Masvidal still holds the fastest win record in the promotion.

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As for the fastest knockout in the history of the sport, Tapology claims that it belongs to Jake Richmond. Richmond set the record when he fought Bobby Haney on December 16, 2006, in Portland, Oregon, winning the fight in just 0:03 seconds. As per Tapology, that same timing is held by over 50 fighters across several promotions.

But Masvidal doesn’t think his knockout win over Askren took five seconds. During the post-fight interview, color commentator Joe Rogan pointed out that the knockout itself took just a second and a half to two seconds. According to Rogan, the rest of the official time was simply referee Jason Herzog rushing in to rescue Askren from Masvidal’s onslaught.

Hearing that assessment, Masvidal agreed, saying, “You said it best.” If that’s how the timing is being scored, Woodley’s record will also get deducted a second or so. In any case, though, when fans discovered the clip, they quickly started expressing their thoughts.

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Fans debate the fastest knockout from Jorge Masvidal

The stunning knockout quickly sent fans into a frenzy. “He put him to sleep before the timer was even on the screen 💀,” one user commented. From the looks of it, Wright wasn’t expecting Woodley to be aggressive. And the right hand was a quick reality check.

Another fan agreed the knockout was faster than Jorge Masvidal’s. “Yep, looks faster than Masvidal on Askren,” the fan posted. If Tapology’s claims are right, officially Woodley’s knockout came just a second faster.

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Someone else was curious whether Woodley beat Masvidal’s record. “Someone put this side by side with Masvidal’s KO of Askren,” the user asked. While Woodley did break Masvidal’s record, the latter’s record is safe within the UFC.

The next user, however, didn’t agree. “This casual doesn’t know about Masvidal vs Askren,” wrote the user. Such knockouts are always very close. Without the time it takes for the referee to intervene, it’s difficult to say who had the fastest KO win.

Meanwhile, this user was just stunned at how fast the KO came. “Getting KTFO that fast is scary. Hope the guy’s okay,” the user remarked. After he got knocked out, Wright did recover consciousness and even participated in the official winner announcement.

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At the end of the day, though, while things might not have turned out well for David Wright, it helped Jake Woodley get his name out there in the MMA universe. Perhaps, if he wins the title, the UFC may come knocking at his door.