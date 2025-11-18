Jorge Masvidal Shares Backstage Interaction With Magomed ‘Chanco’ Zaynukov Right After Dillon Danis Brawl at UFC 322

The old saying, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” fit perfectly between Jorge Masvidal and Magomed ‘Chanco’ Zaynukov at UFC 322. What was meant to be a historic night at Madison Square Garden, in front of over 20,000 die-hard MMA fans, quickly descended into chaos because of controversial fighter Dillon Danis. During the event, ‘El Jefe’, who was attending as a spectator, became involved in an altercation. As a result, the former Bellator star, true to his reputation, sparked a confrontation with members of Team Khabib, including Magomed Zaynukov, instantly drawing worldwide attention.

Consequently, UFC CEO Dana White banned Dillon Danis from all future events and had him removed from the arena. Later that night, after their social media feud, ‘Gamebred‘ went looking for the New Yorker to teach him a lesson, but since security had already thrown Danis out, Jorge Masvidal instead ran into Chanco and posted on social media mocking Danis. Subsequently, he shared a backstage post highlighting his conversation with Chanco.

Jorge Masvidal reveals his backstage exchange with Magomed ‘Chanco’ Zaynukov

Jorge Masvidal recently addressed his ongoing beef with Dillon Danis on his YouTube channel, Death Row MMA, revealing that in the aftermath he ran into Magomed Zaynykov, whose hands were bloody after Danis’ altercation. Recalling the meeting with ‘Chanco,’ ‘Gamebred‘ said, “He did get his ass beat by the Muslim brotherhood. They stole it from me because I was literally on my way to whoop his a–. I ran into Chanco, I’m like, ‘What’s up, man? The police are all over, what happened, brother?’ And he’s like, ‘Just chilling, bro, all good.’”

However, when Jorge Masvidal looked at Chanco’s hands, the former BMF champion understood the situation. “And I see his hands are bloody, and I’m like, “Nah, something happened. What happened with you? Man, look at your hands.” He goes, “No, no, all good. Bro, a little problem I took care of.” And I go, “Alright, alright.” So, ba, I took a picture and kept walking.’” The situation has only made things worse for Dillon Danis, who has now become one of the most controversial figures in MMA.

Over the course of his career, Dillon Danis has competed in just three MMA bouts, most recently winning at Misfits 22 earlier this year after submitting Frank Warren in only 15 seconds. Although he had long-term plans to fight under the UFC banner, he never got the opportunity with the multi-billion-dollar promotion. In fact, rumors suggested that the UFC wanted him to pass the DWCS test, but ‘ reportedly turned it down.

As a result, following his latest incident, his prospects as a potential UFC welterweight contender are in serious doubt. Dillon Danis had previously expressed a desire to face and challenge reigning UFC champion Islam Makhachev, however, his actions have severely hurt his chances. Consequently, Makhachev has since addressed the situation, defending his teammate’s actions.

Makhachev speaks out on his teammate’s involvement in the Danis-Zaynukov incident

Magomed Zaynykov (8-0) has yet to make his UFC debut, but the DWCS signee has already captured widespread attention. Initially, he became a fan favorite due to the mispronunciation of his nickname as ‘John Pork.’ However, at UFC 322, Zaynukov took center stage during the infamous brawl. In response to the incident, he made it clear that Dillon Danis deserved more punches and slaps for insulting his teammates, including Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The situation could have escalated further, but fortunately, UFC executive Hunter Campbell stepped in to intervene and restore order. Following the incident, at the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, Makhachev addressed the situation directly. His response centered on accountability tied to years of antagonism, “When you talk [bad] about someone for the last 5 years, when you meet them you have to answer what you said. Today I don’t think he answered. He have to be banned from this country as well.”

What’s your take on Dillon Danis’ latest controversy? Do you think the former Bellator fighter is stirring up drama just to grab attention, or is there a deeper reason behind his actions? Share your thoughts below.