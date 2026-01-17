Jorge Masvidal Teases “Very Big” UFC White House News After Michael Chandler Snubbed for Conor McGregor Fight

Jorge Masvidal knows how to let a rumor breathe because that’s exactly what has happened when ‘Gamebred’ recently teased “very big” fight news tied to the UFC’s planned White House event, just as Michael Chandler’s long-anticipated Conor McGregor showdown was publicly taken off the table.

According to a post by Championship Rounds on X, Masvidal stated, “I can’t really say too much, but I am training for something big. Something VERY big.” Then came the line that set social media spinning: “I have some fight news coming soon, and it’s very big news. And I can’t deny or confirm [if its McGregor].”

Masvidal knows exactly which name people will jump to, especially after Dana White recently shut down McGregor vs. Chandler for the White House card. When the obvious option disappears, speculation looks for the next most combustible matchup.

That’s why ‘Gamebred’ leaned further into the mystique with, “I’m Trump’s favourite fighter, just remember that at all times. I can’t deny or confirm any of that right now, but hopefully soon I can. Maybe in 10 days, something like that.”

So what do we actually know? Dana White has already confirmed that matchmaking won’t truly begin until after UFC 324. But even before the pieces are officially placed, fighters are circling. Masvidal is one of them, and he’s making sure people notice.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Masvidal explained why this event matters to him beyond opponent or ranking: “Really, just the honor of fighting at the White House card. I’ve fought at the Playboy Mansion, I’ve fought in Russia, I fought in South Korea, South America – I’ve fought in many places.”

Jorge Masvidal understands the symbolism, too. “I’m a Latin m—-, from immigrant parents on both sides, putting my crafts and skills on display, at the highest level in the White House lawn,” he said. “Who’s ever done that? Nobody.”

That line matters. This isn’t just about fighting again. It’s about representation, legacy, and being part of a moment that transcends the Octagon. So where does that leave Michael Chandler? On the outside, for now.

Chandler has waited years for Conor McGregor, stayed publicly loyal to the matchup, and repeatedly said the fight will happen. But Dana White’s comments shifted the landscape. Now, what about ‘The Notorious’s reaction to the UFC boss’ statement?

Conor McGregor fires back after Dana White shuts down Michael Chandler match-up at the White House

Dana White’s comments didn’t just cool the Michael Chandler conversation. They effectively ended it. And once that door closed, the spotlight swung back to the one constant in this entire saga: Conor McGregor himself.

Speaking to Complex, White was blunt when asked about booking McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at the White House. “No,” he said. “I mean, that was a couple of years ago.”

Imago Credits: IMAGO

For a matchup that had been teased, postponed, and resurrected for nearly three years, that line landed like a gavel. But here’s where it gets interesting. While White shut the door on that fight, he didn’t shut the door on McGregor. White added, “We’ll see if Conor’s going to come back or not, we’ve been talking about it for a while. We’ll see. We’ll see how it plays out. I don’t know, though.”

The Irish MMA icon, for his part, didn’t seem rattled. When news broke that White had no interest in rebooking Chandler, ‘The Notorious’ fired back on X with typical bravado: “Pick who ya want! The Mac sweats nothin and nobody. I’m TASTY SHOTS.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. His last win came even earlier, a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. That’s nearly five years without a victory. And yet, he’s still central to every major UFC conversation. Why? Because no other fighter grabs attention as he does.

And the White House card represents symbolism, legacy, and a kind of one-time-only moment that fighters like him are built for. Whether that leads to Conor McGregor, another marquee name, or something completely unexpected is still unresolved!