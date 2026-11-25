For Josh Hokit, staying in character is part of his identity in the UFC. From interviews to the Octagon, the Californian always maintains his outrageous personality to command the audience’s attention and also rattle his opponent’s nerves. However, after going five rounds in a record-breaking war against Ciryl Gane, ‘The Incredible Hok’ had to show a different side to his shtick. In an interview with Michael Bisping, Hokit broke his usual character to share a heartfelt talk with the Frenchman at the hospital, while calling Gane a “nice guy.”

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“Man, he is such a nice guy, you know?” Hokit told Bisping. “I hate admitting it. He is a nice guy, bro. He reminds me of my football teammates, you know? In the locker room. But don’t get it twisted. I gotta get my revenge. But we ran into each other at the hospital, which we were both there till like 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

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“And he was all talking like, you’re going to be champion one day. I’m like, ‘I’m ready to go again, right now.’ I need that belt, you know I’m saying? That was number one. I don’t wanna be your friend. Stop saying nice things to me. But he is a nice guy. It is what it is.”

Following Gane’s victory at Madison Square Garden by unanimous decision, the UFC sent both fighters to a local hospital for their mandatory checkups. Hokit must have recalled the time he spent with Gane at the hospital. More importantly, though, the 29-year-old felt it was necessary to break his character after the Frenchman offered some encouraging words to him.

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And it’s not hard to understand why.

Zuma November 14, 2026, New York City, Ny, UNITED STATES: NEW YORK, NY- NOVEMBER 14: Josh HokitR and Ciryl GaneL compete during their five round heavyweight title bout at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2026 in New York City. / ZUMA Press Wire New York City UNITED STATES – ZUMAr187 20261114_zsp_r187_048 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Hokit, as expected, remained very animated throughout UFC 334 fight week. He started instigating Ciryl Gane with his infamous rap freestyle “MSG Freestyle,” released under his rap name J-Word, and then continued the tirade at the pre-fight press conference.

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After that, he flipped off Gane during their heavyweight title fight. Despite Hokit provoking Gane multiple times, the Frenchman remained kind to him and even predicted that he would be a future champion during their talks at the hospital. Perhaps that moved Hokit to finally break character.

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Interestingly, Ciryl Gane has also spoken about Josh Hokit’s character during the UFC 334 countdown episode. The Frenchman noted that the 29-year-old is not stupid for playing a character.

“For Josh Hokit, he has an opportunity to be an undisputed champion,” Gane said. “That’s because he knows how to do some entertainment. He is smart. He is really smart. He pretends he’s a clown and stupid. But he’s not. He’s really not.”

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This is the first time Hokit has called Ciryl Gane a “nice guy,” but he once addressed the reason behind his persona and has also broken character before.

Josh Hokit reveals the motivation behind playing a character

For many, Josh Hokit’s antagonizing character feels personal toward other fighters. But time and again, the Californian has made it clear that his flamboyant shtick isn’t in any way a reflection of his actual hate-feelings toward his peers.

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In an interview with MMA Junkie in June, before fighting Derrick Lewis at the White House, Hokit clarified that his outrageous character ensures fans care about him and helps him earn a larger amount of money.

“I don’t mind it too much as long as they’re giving me certain fights and they’re paying me a certain amount of money,” he said. “I mean, everyone could hate me for all that I care. I’ll just get the money, and one day I won’t have to be bothering anybody anymore. I’ll just be on a lake somewhere on a boat, not bothering anybody.”

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One of the clearest examples of Hokit’s duality came when he broke character during an interview in April. Right after delivering an aggressive, shouting promo at UFC 327 ahead of his bout against Curtis Blaydes, cameras caught Hokit instantly relaxing once the broadcast wrapped and politely saying, “Sorry about that, guys,” to the interview crew.

That’s another such moment where Hokit showed that he treats the act as a tool for promotion of his fights. In fact, the Californian recently stirred controversy for flipping off long-time announcer Bruce Buffer during the UFC 334 fighters’ introductions.

Later, he clarified that he doesn’t harbour any hard feelings toward Buffer, and his gesture was meant to lighten the professionalism in the sport.

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That said, the recent episodes of Josh Hokit dropping his character show that there’s far more to his being than just being a brash promoter of his fights.