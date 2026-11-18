Josh Hokit isn’t ready to let his first career loss go quietly. After coming up short against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, the American heavyweight is demanding an immediate rematch — and he’s blaming an early eye poke for throwing the entire title fight off the rails. Now, with ‘The Incredible Hok’ insisting he was fighting compromised for most of the night and the UFC heavyweight picture already getting crowded, the pressure is on Dana White to decide whether Gane-Hokit really deserves a second battle.

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“Part 1: @UFC @DanaWhite, He completely poked my eye out 40 secs into the fight,” Hokit wrote in the first part of his four-part statement on X. “I complained and got no help. Blinded, I had every excuse to walk away and blow up the entire event. But I didn’t quit on you, and I didn’t quit on the fans.

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“I care about this sport way too much to ever take the easy way out. I’m not a b—-. Most people know I won that night. That’s why I am making the case that we should run it back.”

Imago UFC Freedom 250 Post-Fight Press Conference WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: Josh Hokit participates in a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250 at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC on June 15, 2026. Nathan Posner / Anadolu Washington United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxNathanxPosnerx

The 29-year-old suffered the first loss of his professional career when Ciryl Gane secured a unanimous decision in the UFC 334 main event. But the American was quick to dispute the result, calling for an immediate rematch on Instagram.

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His demand has also received some attention from UFC CEO Dana White, who did not commit to a rematch but did admit that Josh Hokit earned his respect with that performance.

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“The pace he set was insane,” White said at the UFC 334 post-fight press conference. “There’s no doubt that Hokit’s stock goes up. Even with me. I thought this guy was a big-mouth goofball, and I hated his schtick and the whole thing.

“I respect the s— out of that guy [now]. He is the real deal. Stock went up with me.”

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Much of Josh Hokit’s argument centres on an eye poke that came roughly 40 seconds into the opening round. With the incident now becoming a major talking point around the Frenchman’s victory, ‘The Incredible Hok’ believes he has a strong case for a second chance.

The 29-year-old also appeared to draw a comparison to Tom Aspinall’s recent meeting with Ciryl Gane by claiming he didn’t quit on the fight. Aspinall was forced out of their UFC 321 main event after an eye poke from the Frenchman, bringing the fight to an abrupt and disappointing end.

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Hokit then turned his attention to the judges’ scorecards, arguing that Gane’s lighter shots should not have outweighed his own pressure and heavier offense.

“They want to talk about stats? Let’s talk about the Unified Rules,” he continued. “Judges score on effective striking and impact, not patting someone with light, non-damaging touches. Ciryl sprinted away from me for 3 straight rounds while I relentlessly stalked him down and landed the heavier shots. Volume that doesn’t hurt nobody isn’t winning a fight.

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“Effective Aggressiveness & Ring Generalship belonged to me for the first 3. That’s why my coaches thought I was winning going into the 5th, and his coach told him he needed a knockout…Let’s not forget that.”

However, the numbers tell a much different story. Josh Hokit absorbed 237 significant strikes over the five-round fight, reportedly a UFC heavyweight title fight record, while Ciryl Gane consistently found the cleaner and more damaging shots.

That gives the American heavyweight’s claims plenty to argue about, but the statistics do little to support his version of how the fight played out.

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‘The Incredible Hok’ has also taken aim at referee Marc Goddard’s handling of the eye poke, particularly his decision not to deduct a point from Ciryl Gane. Had Goddard taken a point away, the fight would have ended in a draw instead of Gane’s 48-47 decision.

From Hokit’s perspective, that one decision could have changed everything. The 29-year-old believes a draw would have made an immediate rematch almost impossible for the UFC to avoid. The American has also argued that whoever ‘Bon Gamin’ faces next could simply lead to another recycled matchup, keeping his own case for a second fight very much alive.

Whether the UFC actually gives Josh Hokit the rematch he wants is another question. Alexander Volkov has quickly become one of the strongest alternatives after putting together three straight wins, with many around the sport, including Dana White, believing he did enough to beat Gane in their first meeting in 2024.

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The biggest problem? Volkov has already lost to Ciryl Gane twice, making a third fight a tough sell despite his recent resurgence.

Alex Pereira is another name to watch. He is scheduled to face Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month, and a win could put the former champion right back into the heavyweight title conversation. That gives the UFC another potential option if it decides against running Gane-Hokit back.

Still, Josh Hokit’s rematch push has picked up an interesting ally from an unlikely place.

Bruce Buffer wants a Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit rematch despite bad blood

Josh Hokit has even picked up support from one of the last people you might expect: Bruce Buffer. Despite their awkward history, the veteran announcer believes the heavyweight deserves another shot at Ciryl Gane.

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Buffer and ‘The Incredible Hok’ already had some bad blood before the UFC 334 main event, with the heavyweight famously flipping off the announcer before the fight. Still, that hasn’t stopped Buffer from looking past the incident and backing a rematch.

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik, Bruce Buffer made the case for putting the two heavyweights back in the Octagon.

“Honestly, I think this is a prime example, and I don’t think anybody’s going to argue with me to give Hokit and Ciryl another rematch,” he said. “Because honestly, who’s the truly dominant heavyweight that really deserves to step in with Ciryl in three months, four months? This is a money maker. It’s a huge draw.”

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The legendary announcer’s backing gives the 29-year-old another important voice in his push for a rematch, but there is still no guarantee the UFC will give him what he wants. For now, Josh Hokit may have to wait.