Josh Hokit Gives Health Update After Hospital Visit Due to UFC 327 War

Josh Hokit walked out of UFC 327 with a win, a hospital visit, and one of the most brutal fights of the year. In a three-round war against No. 5 ranked contender Curtis Blaydes, the heavyweight prospect traded heavy shots for 15 minutes and outlasted a proven veteran in a fight that pushed both men to the limit.

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In the end, Hokit secured a unanimous decision victory (29-28 on all three scorecards) but took a serious amount of punishment in the process. The damage sent him straight to the hospital for precautionary checks following the fight. A few hours later, he shared a positive update.

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“Just got back from the hospital… no broken bones cuz I’m made of steel… y’all are welcome… 200k,” wrote Josh Hokit on x.

After delivering one of the best performances of his career, Hokit earned both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, totaling $200,000. That explains the “200k” reference in his post and adds to a massive night for the heavyweight, who improves to 9-0 in his professional career and 3-0 in the UFC.

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His momentum did not stop there. On the same night, it was announced that his next fight would take place at the UFC’s White House event, also known as Freedom 250, scheduled for June 14. The Clovis native now sets his sights on Derrick Lewis, one of the most dangerous knockout artists in heavyweight history.

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However, before UFC 327, Hokit stayed in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. His over-the-top antics during fight week, including chaotic press conference moments and awkward exchanges at weigh-ins, drew criticism from fans and even UFC CEO Dana White. That narrative flipped instantly after the fight, as his performance earned respect across the board.

Interestingly, the matchup was not originally planned for the White House card. Instead, UFC commentator Joe Rogan played a key role in pushing the fight during the live broadcast.

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Dana White reveals how he books Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit for White House event

After the UFC 327 fight card wrapped up, UFC CEO Dana White stepped onto the post-fight press conference stage to address the media. During the conversation, he pulls back the curtain on how he books the heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit for the upcoming White House event.

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According to White, the process began with a request from Donald Trump. Trump, a known fan of Derrick Lewis, asked about an hour before UFC 327 why Lewis was not on the card. That pushed White to approach matchmaker Mick Maynard to find an opponent. At that moment, the Hokit vs. Blaydes fight was already unfolding inside the Octagon.

“Then the Hokit fight happens,” Dana White said, “I have the headphones on, and Joe Rogan [on color commentary] goes, ‘Is there another slot open on the White House card for Hokit?’ I go, ‘Holy s—.’ So I grab Mick and I said, ‘Go back there and talk to see if he’s in.’ And Hokit was getting into an ambulance and said yes.”

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That moment immediately pushed Hokit into the spotlight as one of the fastest-rising heavyweights in the division. Now 9-0 with three UFC wins, he is set to face a proven knockout legend in Derrick Lewis on one of the biggest cards in UFC history. The opportunity puts him one step closer to breaking into the heavyweight elite.