Josh Hokit Makes $100K Case Against Dana White’s Distaste Over His Post-Fight Antics

Josh Hokit didn’t wait long to answer Dana White. Just a few days after the UFC CEO admitted he “didn’t love” the heavyweight’s post-fight antics at UFC 324, Hokit had a response ready, and it came with a receipt.

Fresh off a $100,000 bonus night in Las Vegas, the unbeaten prospect made it clear that disapproval only goes so far when the checks still clear. Hokit’s reaction, delivered on The Ariel Helwani Show, suggested confidence, bordering on defiance. And in the space between those two responses sits a familiar UFC debate: how much personality is too much?

When Helwani brought up White’s comments, the heavyweight didn’t shy away from the subject. Instead, he reframed it with a grin, “He didn’t hate it that much. He didn’t hate it that much, Ariel. He still gave me the 100,000. He couldn’t hate it that much.”

Under the UFC’s newly revamped bonus structure, Hokit walked away with $100,000, a massive night for a fighter still early in his run in the promotion. Whether Dana White loved the speech or not, the check arrived all the same.

In Hokit’s mind, that’s the only verdict that counts. When asked if the reaction, or the boss’s disapproval, would change his approach, Josh Hokit leaned even further into the persona!

“Oh, we keep building. We just keep stacking until we just get all the money in the world,” he said, slipping into a thick, playful accent. Then he painted the endgame. “And then I just get my lake house and my boat, and then I ride off into the sunset. Ariel, you’re invited on my boat when I get one.”

For those who missed out, Hokit had tossed out exaggerated self-praise, kept escalating the jokes, and even fired off a few personal shots that caught everyone off guard. Joe Rogan, who was on commentary, clearly found the whole thing funny, laughing throughout and barely able to keep it together as Hokit kept going.

The speech eventually crossed into awkward territory when Hokit took aim at Waldo Cortes-Acosta and then made an unnecessary comment about WNBA star Brittney Griner, which drew another laugh from Rogan, but also a quick acknowledgment that the line probably shouldn’t have been crossed.

On one hand, the UFC has never been a meritocracy alone. Fighters who sell themselves tend to get opportunities faster. On the other hand, forced charisma can backfire, especially when it feels borrowed rather than authentic. For every breakout star who pulls it off, there are dozens who become punchlines. Yet, that didn’t stop Josh Hokit from continuing his antics in the post-fight press conference!

Josh Hokit channels inner ‘Macho Man’ to call out Waldo Cortes-Acosta

If his Octagon interview raised eyebrows, the post-fight press conference took things to another level. Josh Hokit didn’t walk into the media room as a normal 8–0 heavyweight prospect. He arrived in full character with a robe that looked ripped from a sci-fi set.

Accompanying him was a self-appointed “translator” named Jared and a clear commitment to staying in promo mode from start to finish. The vibe leaned heavily into old-school pro wrestling, specifically a “Macho Man” Randy Savage–style cadence, complete with bouncing energy and exaggerated metaphors.

At one point, Hokit even launched into a rhyme about endurance and damage, boasting that he’s going to make the heavyweight division “increase their insurance.”

Hokit did eventually answer a real question, but even that came wrapped in controversy. He took aim at Waldo Cortes-Acosta and said, “Waldo Cortes Acosta is a dead beat father. Not to one kid, but to 9 and in America, that’s a problem! Right Jared?”

Right now, Josh Hokit is undefeated, well-paid, and impossible to ignore. The question isn’t whether this act gets him noticed; it already has. The real question is whether it survives the moment he doesn’t win with one second left on the clock.