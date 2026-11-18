Josh Hokit’s animosity with longtime announcer Bruce Buffer found a bizarre climax at UFC 334. During the fighter introductions, Hokit flipped Buffer off, creating a very awkward moment in front of a packed Madison Square Garden. Despite the ongoing beef between the two, many didn’t like Hokit’s disrespectful gesture toward the 69-year-old. Finally, the heavyweight title challenger opened up about the incident, but it seems the reason behind the gesture went beyond their personal beef.

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On Tuesday, ‘The Incredible Hok’ addressed his gesture toward Bruce Buffer on Instagram. Hokit provided a pretty different reason for showing his middle finger to the legendary announcer.

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“Let’s talk about the Bruce Buffer flip-off real quick; there’s not any more ill will towards Bruce Buffer than the next guy, you know what I’m saying?” Hokit said. “You just want to talk s—t about my hustle, how I’m getting money…it’s going to be f—k you every time.

“I don’t care who you are, and to me, the flip off signifies f—k professionalism. Professionalism is killing this sport. That’s what happens when there’s more money in the sport as well. People start looking at it through a professional lens, and so you start fighting like that, you start point fighting.”

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Hokit also feels that the growing professionalism in MMA has made fighters forget that they are gladiators.

“It’s not about imposing your will anymore… It’s about looking pretty, looking sharp, but that’s not a fight at the end of the day. We’re getting locked into a cage, and we’re animals…we’re gladiators; we can never get away from that mentality. It’s about imposing your will going forward and who’s going to give up first.”

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Hokit clarified that his gesture toward Bruce Buffer during the UFC 334 introductions wasn’t personal. In fact, the Californian made it clear that anyone would have received the same treatment in the place of the longtime announcer. The reason was his disdain toward the sport’s shift toward professionalism, which clashes with his way of selling fights.

Zuma April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Josh Hokit’s entire persona of being brash has invited criticism toward him. However, it is also true that this is how Hokit sells his fights and earns a living. Alongside Dana White and others, Bruce Buffer also condemned Hokit’s way of promoting fights. The longtime announcer called out ‘The Incredible Hok’ for calling Michelle Obama a “man” after Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC White House in June and urged him to act a little classier.

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That prompted a response from Hokit, who accused Buffer of hypocrisy, saying he calls many people great who have criminal records under their names, yet he chose to call out someone who doesn’t have one. That’s why Hokit flatly showed Buffer his middle finger and declared that he won’t stray from his way of promoting bouts, even if that means defying Buffer.

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“And so to me, that flip off was f—k professionalism, because honestly, if we get away from the mentality of what we’re in that cage to do, it’s just a disservice to everyone, especially the fans. It is what it is, you know, and that’s what happens when there’s a little bit more money into it, more money, more professionalism.

“Then you start thinking about the sport differently. And so if I have anything to do about it, I want to try to withhold it as long as possible, as long as I’m in this game. So yeah.”

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Hokit also explained how distancing himself from the formalities surrounding the sport helped fuel his record-breaking fight against Ciryl Gane. So, staying unfiltered also kept him psychologically locked in the most important fight of his career.

Like Hokit, Bruce Buffer also shared his side of getting flipped off by the Californian during UFC 334.

Bruce Buffer predicted Josh Hokit’s middle finger at UFC 334

Those who follow Josh Hokit’s fights know the heavyweight has a habit of throwing his middle finger at his opponents. The 29-year-old did it to Curtis Blaydes, Derrick Lewis, and now Ciryl Gane. And because of the existing animosity, Bruce Buffer had already predicted that he would be on the receiving end of Hokit’s infamous gesture.

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When the moment happened, the longtime announcer responded with an affectionate thumbs-up and a smirk on his face. However, Buffer told Jon Anik in a recent Q&A session that his initial plan was to retaliate if the UFC heavyweight followed through.

“He’s given the finger to the fighters. He’s always putting his finger out there,” Buffer said. “And I said, Jon, I guarantee you when I announce him, he’s gonna stick his finger in my face and give me the finger, and I’m gonna slap it away. Then DC said, ‘Buff, don’t do that.’”

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“And I said, ‘Okay, DC. That’s fine. That’s okay. But I can only take so much.’ It’ll be great TV no matter what happens. But you know how I am, I’ll go down in a pool of blood if I have to in a situation because it’s just about being a man.”

It seems Bruce Buffer had other plans when it came to handling Hokit’s gesture. This is the first time someone flipped him off on live television, and even Dana White admitted Hokit did cross a line.

Still, with Josh Hokit finally clearing the air about the reasoning behind his gesture, it will be interesting to see whether the controversy dies down or lingers.