Josh Hokit lost the biggest fight of his career to Ciryl Gane, but the former UFC heavyweight title challenger may have walked away with a bigger problem than a loss on his record. One week later, his vision is still blurry after ‘Bon Gaming’ poked him in the eye, and Hokit isn’t exactly taking it quietly. The wild part? ‘The Incredible Hok’ says his biggest regret from the fight isn’t losing to Gane. It’s not retaliating after the eye poke.

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“I was saying all week, if he eye-poked me, I’m gonna hit him low. He hits me low; I’m hitting him back in the head,” he said in a video on his Instagram story. “Hits me in the back of the head; I’m stabbing him. And I did none of those things. So now there has to be consequences. He pokes me; he does any type of foul, we’re straight to it. We’re stabbing him; we’re shooting him.

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“There has to be consequences next time. My eye’s still blurry. It is what it is. I have to poke him. I have to stab him. I have to chop off his finger. You know what I’m saying? Only regret, only regret in that fight, not doing something bad.”

Zuma November 14, 2026, New York City, Ny, UNITED STATES: NEW YORK, NY- NOVEMBER 14: Josh HokitR and Ciryl GaneL compete during their five round heavyweight title bout at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2026 in New York City. / ZUMA Press Wire New York City UNITED STATES – ZUMAr187 20261114_zsp_r187_068 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Ciryl Gane poked Josh Hokit midway through the opening round, but the referee failed to spot the foul. There was no warning or point deduction, meaning ‘The Incredible Hok’ had to fight on despite the immediate impact of the poke.

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The missed call carries even more weight given how close the fight ultimately was. The Frenchman edged the 29-year-old by just one point on all three judges’ scorecards to secure the unanimous decision, making the eye poke one of the biggest talking points from the bout.

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A rematch isn’t entirely off the table, either. Ciryl Gane’s head coach, Ferdinand Lopez, has claimed that the UFC wants to run the matchup back. There is one problem, though: Dana White scored the fight 4-1 in Gane’s favor, so he may not see enough controversy to justify immediately booking a rematch.

And Josh Hokit has plenty of competition for that next title shot. Alexander Volkov is still waiting in the wings, while the winner of the UFC 335 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich could make an even stronger case for a shot at the heavyweight belt.

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So, Hokit surely faces some stiff competition for the next title shot. In fact, he isn’t the only heavyweight whose career has been affected by an eye poke from Gane. Tom Aspinall has been dealing with the fallout for more than a year, and his situation is considerably more serious.

Tom Aspinall can feel Josh Hokit as he still deals with the aftermath of Ciryl Gane’s eye pokes

Tom Aspinall’s ordeal began at UFC 321, where he was looking to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Instead, the fight ended in a no contest after ‘Bon Gaming’ poked Aspinall in both eyes, leaving the champion unable to continue.

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What followed was a far more serious recovery than anyone expected. The Briton eventually underwent double eye surgery in early 2026, and his comeback has continued to be pushed back. The former champion recently revealed that further tests scheduled for the end of January will play a major role in determining when, or even how soon, he can return to competition.

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But the injury has affected Tom Aspinall well beyond his ability to fight. Uncrowned’s Peter Carroll recently offered a worrying update on the heavyweight’s condition during an appearance on The Craic podcast, having spent time around Aspinall while he has been recovering.

“Everyone around him was so acutely aware that he might not fight again,” Carroll said. “I can remember when I met him (Aspinall) and he was off talking to someone else; one of his training partners was like, ‘Did he shake your hand?’

“He comes into the gym sometimes and completely misses your f—– hand, you know? Everyone’s just trying to make it normal. And he’s going into the gym trying to work in that state.”

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Tom Aspinall eventually vacated the heavyweight title in September, clearing the way for Ciryl Gane to be elevated from interim champion to undisputed champion. Now, the man whose foul ended Aspinall’s title reign is sitting on the throne, while the former champion is still fighting his way back to full health.

Josh Hokit could still get the opportunity to settle the score with ‘Bon Gamin,’ but the same cannot be said about Tom Aspinall for now, as his situation shows just how serious the consequences of an eye poke can be.