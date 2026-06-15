Josh Hokit Under Fire After Michelle Obama, Alex Pereira “Chama” Remarks at UFC White House

Josh Hokit scored an impressive victory over Derrick Lewis in his heavyweight bout at the UFC Freedom 250 event tonight. However, the Californian’s win quickly drew backlash as a result of an X-rated post-fight tirade directed at Alex Pereira and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

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Hokit showcased his NCAA Division I wrestling credentials throughout the fight from the very first round, repeatedly taking ‘The Black Beast’ to the ground and landing heavy shots from top position. While Lewis attempted to keep him from landing heavy shots by pushing him away with his feet, Hokit kept breaking through. Plus, the undefeated heavyweight also came close to securing a submission victory with an armbar in the first round, but Lewis managed to survive until the bell rang. Still, the undefeated prospect eventually got the finish he was looking for in the second round, putting away the veteran heavyweight with a barrage of precise strikes. While many expected the 28-year-old to beat Derrick Lewis heading into the matchup, few anticipated what came next during his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

“Alex Pereira, I wanna Chama on your mama,” Hokit exclaimed. “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?”

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For those surprised by Hokit’s comments regarding the former First Lady, the UFC heavyweight contender’s remarks are nothing new. Before joining the UFC, the 28-year-old Californian made similar comments following his victory over Eric Lunsford at LFA 208 last May.

However, by contrast, many expected Josh Hokit to target Alex Pereira after defeating Derrick Lewis. The phrase “Chama on your mama” first surfaced during the UFC Freedom 250 promotional press conference in New Jersey in May, when Hokit used it as an insult toward Pereira. At the time, Ilia Topuria retaliated by throwing a water bottle at Hokit.

Since then, Hokit has continued using the phrase to fuel his growing rivalry with the former two-division UFC champion, hoping to secure a fight with the former two-division champion. The undefeated heavyweight has repeatedly taken shots at Pereira in interviews and media appearances leading up to the White House event. Following those comments, Hokit also found himself involved in a confrontation with Pereira at the fighters’ hotel, drawing significant backlash from fans and fellow fighters at the time as well.

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As a result, his latest comments after his UFC Freedom 250 win once again drew backlash online, despite him successfully extending his undefeated record to 10-0.

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Josh Hokit draws fans’ ire after controversial post-fight rant at UFC Freedom 250

One fan wrote, “I don’t think the ufc going to allow him fight again we might not see him fight Alex.” Shortly afterward, another user expressed surprise at Hokit’s comments and wrote, “Ngl bro I excepted him to say something crazy but this.” Meanwhile, a different fan went even further and suggested that the heavyweight contender could be released from the promotion, writing, “He’s getting cut no way.”

Well, the speculation surrounding Hokit’s UFC future largely stems from Alex Pereira’s recent comments during UFC media day. The former two-division champion revealed that he had heard rumors about the promotion potentially dropping the Californian. While Pereira did not elaborate on the reason, many fans assumed Hokit’s repeated antics and controversial statements may have played a role.

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However, there has been no official indication from the UFC that Hokit’s roster spot is actually in danger. As a result, some fans remain focused on what could happen if the undefeated heavyweight eventually gets his wish and shares the Octagon with Pereira. One user summed up that sentiment by writing, “Fight Alex and see what the f–k happens.”

Following that, another fan pointed out that Pereira already has business to take care of first, writing, “Pereira has a fight soon after Gane.” At the same time, a different user acknowledged Hokit’s ability to generate attention but still favored the Brazilian in a potential matchup, writing, “Yeah Josh Hokit is good at creating hype with all his s–t talking but Alex pereira will close that shut that comes out his mouth.”

Recently, Alex Pereira revealed that he has little interest in sitting on the sidelines while waiting for undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who is currently recovering from the eye injury he suffered against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. As such, the UFC could potentially explore alternative options if Pereira remains active later this year.

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A fight between Alex Pereira and Josh Hokit is beginning to look like a realistic possibility. However, before any future plans can materialize, attention remains firmly fixed on Pereira’s upcoming clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250.