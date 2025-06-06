“Journeyman” Dustin Poirier’s Legacy Put Against Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya in Bizarre Comparison

Honestly, what really gets UFC fans talking are those off-the-wall comparisons. And that happened with Dustin Poirier getting compared with Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

The first reaction to this kind of comparison is usually: Wait, what’s this even about? Poirier’s a lightweight entering his final fight against Max Holloway for the BMF belt at UFC 318. Adesanya’s a middleweight trying to recover from a tough three-fight losing skid. Pereira is has been part of 185 and now is own journey to get back his 205 lbs title against Magomed Ankalaev. But the fans believe there’s a thread connecting them.

It’s their star-studded resumes that tie them together. As top dogs in their respective divisions, all three have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best fighters the UFC has to offer. Sure, they’ve built legacies. They’re icons in their own right. But, as always, social media, somehow, found a way to rope them into one big comparison.

An X account by the name EL LOCO TORRES stirred things up by posting a picture of Dustin Poirier alongside a face-off shot of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira from their UFC 287 rematch bout. The caption? “Dustin Poirier has more elite wins than Alex Pereira & Israel Adesanya combined.”

And just like that, the MMA space went wild. Fans flooded the comments with hot takes.

Fans compare Dustin Poirier, Israel Adesanya, and Alex Pereira’s resumes

One fan was quick to highlight Poirier’s longevity in the sport, writing, “He’s been in the UFC for like 12 years lol, of course he does.” And fair enough—he’s fought for the title multiple times and stayed relevant in one of the toughest divisions. But not everyone sees it that way. Another user fired back with a harsher take: “He could be also getting title shots for 50 years and get finished every single time. Most glorified journeyman of this generation.” Two very different takes on the same undeniable truth.

Another fan jumped in with a reality check, writing, “He has also more UFC fights than Alex and Izzy combined. Bad comparison.” Well, not exactly. Adesanya has 29 MMA bouts, Pereira has 15—that’s 44 total. Poirier sits at 39, so it’s close, but not quite there. Still, the back-and-forth didn’t stop. One fan took a shot at both former champs, saying, “They both are overrated, both avoided decent grapplers as much as they could until they couldn’t anymore. Dustin submitted Michael Chandler… he also subbed Max. This is a true definition of an MMA fighter.”

The middleweight and light heavyweight divisions just don’t have a ton of strong wrestlers, which plays a part too. Their takedown defense is solid. For example, take ‘Izzy’s fight against Derek Brunson. And Pereira’s win over Jan Blachowicz is another case where they faced tough wrestlers and came out on top.

Still, fans didn’t hold back from keeping the comparison alive. One user sarcastically chimed in with, “That’s amazing, how many world titles?”—clearly throwing shade at Poirier. Sure, ‘The Diamond’ was an interim champ, while Adesanya and Pereira held undisputed titles across two divisions. But Poirier had his defenders, too. As one fan pointed out, “There have been more elite guys at 145 & 155 than at 185 & 205, and Poirier has had a much longer UFC career than both, so that makes sense.” At the end of the day, all three carved their greatness in different ways.

Dustin Poirier became a fan favorite not just for his wins, but for the absolute wars he’s given us over the years. Sure, he’s had his setbacks, but fans respect the way he fights—heart first, no shortcuts. The same goes for Adesanya and Pereira. Whether it’s their highlight-reel finishes or their time wearing the crown, each one earned their stripes in their way. That being said, what’s your take on this wild comparison? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!