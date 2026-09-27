“Judges Are Disgrace”: Nurma Dumont vs. Ailin Perez’s Lackluster Co-Main Faces Robbery Allegations at UFC Vegas 121

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 121 card featured a grudge match between bantamweight contenders Norma Dumont and Ailin Perez in the co-main event. Both had built up the fight on issues that included confrontations and various personal allegations. Naturally, fans expected to see the two women settle their differences with a firefight. But the actual showdown ended up falling way short, while drawing a growing chorus of “robbery.”

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From the opening bell, the co-headliners seemed rather timid in their approach. Perez relied on leg kicks and straight punches, while Dumont answered with similar shots. The entire 15-minute showdown saw both bantamweights picking their shots without showing much urgency to knock each other out. In the end, the fate of the co-main event rested on the judges’ scorecards, and they scored it 29-28 in favor of Perez.

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Though the fight ended up close enough to make a clear winner hard to call, fans believed Dumont had done enough to earn the victory. So they vehemently disagreed with the judges’ decision and didn’t mince words in showing it.

Fans rage at judges after Ailin Perez wins grudge match vs. Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 121

Horrible scoring

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These judges suck so bad tonight.

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Both should’ve lost that was pathetic

Cut Dumont and Perez. So f—ing cringe watching them do nothing all fight then pretend like they are going to keep fighting when it’s over.

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Robbery of the century

Nice robbery

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Judges are a disgrace. Every book had Dumont as a huge favorite going into the decision and it’s unanimously scored for Perez GTFOutta here

All that talk after the fight. If only you had 3 rounds to actually fight one another instead of stare and throw single shots.