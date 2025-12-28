‘Juiced’ Paulo Costa Faces Former Title Challenger’s Wrath After His UFC 326 Debacle

Paulo Costa has done it again. Adding to his scarring reputation of last-minute cancellations, the middleweight has pulled out of his UFC 326 bout against Brunno Ferreira only a week after the fight’s announcement. The explanation column sits blank for both the UFC and Costa. That rubbed off on people worse than his previous pullouts did, with a former UFC title challenger now ripping into Costa for the fiasco.

Bouncing back from a two-fight losing streak, Costa made a statement comeback against Roman Kopylov in July, raising fan expectations, only to dash their hopes. Soon after, the Misfits bridgerweight champion Darren Till, who faced Tyron Woodley for a welterweight title shot back in 2018, didn’t hesitate to speak up on the matter, highlighting Costa’s pattern of unreliable pullouts.

Paulo Costa ripped for repeated withdrawals

Known for speaking his mind, Darren Till took to X, as he wrote, “This guy is just a big jumped up joke of a juic ed. Has no respect for the sport. Just quit Costa and keep doing ur secret juice gig cos it’s the only thing that works for u.” For those of you wondering, Costa has often spoken up about a secretive drink that helps him with hydration and helps him maintain his physique.

Till wasn’t done with just pulling strings, however. “Ur an absolute m*******. Ur a b*m. Ur a wh*re. Quit please quit my brother. You are so so f**king s**t. I think you may be the worst fighter to ever fight in the ufc ever. And ur title challenge was worse than mine and that’s saying something,” Till added.

That’s a stab in the wounds for Costa, given how his first and only title shot in the UFC unfolded. As the top-ranked title challenger faced off against Israel Adesanya, he was handed his first career loss via a second-round KO in 2020. Moreover, ‘Izzy’ turned the fight into a one-sided exhibition of his elite striking skills, landing 65% of the significant strikes.

Whether that was worse than Till’s title challenge against Woodley is up for debate, given his equally debilitating loss. But that doesn’t soften the blow against Costa from the entire MMA community, who still hasn’t toned down his social media antics. Taking to X, instead of providing an official statement for the pullout, Costa resorted to subtle Hitler references in his tweets, leading to widespread backlash from the online MMA fanbase.

However, this is not the first time Costa has turned his back on his fights with bleak explanations. Back in 2021, Costa pulled out of his fights with Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. He followed it with a pullout against Luke Rockhold in 2022, and Ikram Aliskerov and Khamzat Chimaev in 2023. Most recently, he was forced to pull out of UFC 317 against Roman Kopylov due to USADA issues, rescheduling the fight to UFC 318.

Clearly, Costa hasn’t been a very reliable figure to look to in the UFC, with only two wins since his first loss to Adesanya. Whether his best days are in the past is a hot topic. But what doesn’t leave room for discussion is Brunno Ferreira’s reaction to Costa’s irresponsible pullout.

Brunno Ferreira names replacement fighter

It was not just Darren Till or the MMA fanbase that was ticked off at Costa following the UFC 326 debacle. Brunno Ferreira wasn’t afraid to voice out his frustrations during an interview on UFC fighter Valter Walker’s YouTube channel.

“It wasn’t that we asked for it. It wasn’t something I was looking for… Everything was fine, everything agreed upon. From our side, everything was 100 percent, too,” Ferreira explained.

He added, “And then we see Paulo being Paulo, [which] is nothing more than ‘Borrachinha’ being a wimp in the way he was, right?… Completely unsportsmanlike, unethical, and above all, disrespectful to another athlete,” naming the crux of the issue.

However, Ferreira is not done with UFC 326, scheduled to card the Max Holloway v Charles Oliveira BMF title fight, unlike Costa. Naming another ranked contender for his bout next year, Ferreira landed on Roman Dolidze.

“Unfortunately, the weak rubber [‘Borrachinha’ means ‘little rubber’] was forced out of the fight. But that’s nothing new about him being a soft ass,” Ferreira criticized. “With all due respect, Roman Dolidze, I have nothing against you, but let’s give a beating show to the fans at UFC 326 because I know you’re not a soft ass like ‘Borrachinha.’”

With yet another abrupt withdrawal adding fuel to his already shaky reputation, Paulo Costa now finds himself facing tougher questions about his future credibility in the UFC than any opponent across the Octagon. What do you think pushed Paulo Costa out of UFC 326 this time? Comment below.