Justin Gaethje Addresses UFC 324 Cancellation Concerns Over Staph Infection

UFC 324 is still on track with just a few weeks to go, but the card recently hit a minor scare. Recently, fans went viral over photos and videos from headliner Justin Gaethje’s training camp that showed a mark on his neck. Naturally, they speculated it could be a staph infection and quickly raised concerns on social media that his interim fight against Paddy Pimblett might be in jeopardy. After a few hours, Gaethje finally addressed the rumors and spoke out.

Over the years, staph infections have affected fighters like Benoit Saint Denis and Merab Dvalishvili. In some cases, they even led to major fight cancellations, such as the Forrest Griffin vs Lyoto Machida matchup at UFC 70. Last year, a severe staph infection landed UFC veteran Ben Askren in pneumonia and a coma after both his lungs failed. Fortunately, he survived after a long and difficult recovery. In Justin Gaethje’s case, however, fans can relax.

Justin Gaethje confirms he is fit and ready for UFC 324

Justin Gaethje addressed the rumors on X, writing, “It’s an ingrown hair on my neck and brisket hanging out of my mouth, Nostradamus.” His update finally clears the concerns that had surrounded Arman Tsarukyan, who had been waiting for a chance at title contention.

A month ago, Tsarukyan had confirmed he would serve as the unofficial backup for the Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 324. Now, with ‘The Highlight’ healthy, the bout quickly regains momentum. Staph infections rank among the most serious health risks for fighters, especially before a fight.

MMA, wrestling, and grappling fighters face higher risks due to frequent skin-to-skin contact, shared equipment, and sometimes poor hygiene. Fans have long worried about Justin Gaethje’s well-being. Just before his UFC 274 bout against Charles Oliveira, ‘The Highlight’ injured his head in a bicycle accident, yet he still stepped into the Octagon.

Later, in his UFC 300 knockout loss to Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje took repeated strikes, which naturally raised concerns about the long-term impact on his brain. Because of that, he expected his next fight to be just as brutal, so he decided to decline the trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. Now, the upcoming UFC 324 bout is 37-year-old Gaethje’s last chance to win the title.

Gaethje just a few bouts away from retirement

Justin Gaethje has seen it all in his more than decade-long career. Despite his decorated resume, he never captured a championship, yet like Dustin Poirier, he earned a place in the hearts of fans and among MMA’s legends. Now, the former interim titleholder prepares to fight for the interim belt again on January 24, when he will face the much younger Paddy Pimblett. For Pimblett, it’s just the start, but for ‘The Highlight’, it could be his final chance.

Last year, Justin Gaethje worked hard alongside his manager Ali Abdelaziz to secure a title shot, even warning UFC president Dana White that he might retire if the opportunity didn’t come. Now, he finally gets what he has been chasing. A victory over Pimblett will then earn him a title fight against current champion Ilia Topuria.

“It would be foolish to think that this is the beginning of my career,” Gaethje said on his YouTube channel. “This is my last chance. And this opportunity to finish my career the way I want is everything I could ask for. I fight Paddy for the interim championship, win that, and then I get to fight Ilia. He, right now, is the baddest man in my division, and some consider across the board. So, what an opportunity to finish this career exactly how I’ve fought the whole time.”

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria’s latest comments suggest that the UFC might take a different approach to the division if Gaethje wins at UFC 324. In that case, Topuria could vacate the title to move up to welterweight, potentially giving Gaethje a farewell run as champion. So, what do you think about these rumors? Share your opinion below.