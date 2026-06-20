Justin Gaethje Addresses UFC Future Amid Retirement Talks Following White House Win

The new undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, reached the pinnacle of his career this past Sunday night, pulling off a spectacular upset over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn.

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While the MMA community is now buzzing about what’s next for this super-violent superstar, ‘The Highlight’ has officially announced that he will not be returning to the Octagon for the remainder of 2026.

Justin Gaethje revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that his body is taking a much-needed break after a gruelling year but won’t be retiring anytime soon.

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“Oh, my spirit will never retire, boys. I created that on Sunday,” he told Pat McAfee.

As for his UFC return, Justin Gaethje’s stance remains firm.

“I already fought twice this year, and very rarely do you get me twice in one year, so there’s a very, very, very small chance that I would ever consider fighting this year again with what I put myself through,” he added.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Philadelphia-Barboza v Gaethje, Mar 30, 2019 Philadelphia, PA, USA Justin Gaethje celebrates his win over Edson Barboza not pictured during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Gaethje won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports, 30.03.2019 21:53:36, 12448000, Justin Gaethje, Edson Barboza, UFC Fight Night, Wells Fargo Arena, MMA, Gaethje PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 12448000

In all honesty, the timeline makes complete sense given the medical reality of his trademark all-violence style.

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Following the doctor’s stoppage TKO, which left Ilia Topuria with non-displaced fractures in both of his orbital bones and a broken nose, the Association of Boxing and Combative Sports Commissions (ABC) handed ‘The Highlight’ a mandatory 45-day rest as well as a 180-day medical suspension pending MRI clearances on his right wrist and left knee.

Even though Justin Gaethje had openly considered hanging his gloves prior to the historic Washington, D.C. card, he was noticeably hesitant to offer Joe Rogan a definitive answer during his post-fight interview.

“I promised my mom I wouldn’t make a decision tonight,” he said.

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But while ‘The Highlight’ contemplates his future during his medical break, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes the new undisputed champion should run, not walk, to the exit.

Brendan Schaub insists retirement is the only move left for Justin Gaethje

Speaking on his podcast, Brendan Schaub shot down any idea of a comeback for ‘The Highlight’, claiming that Justin Gaethje’s historic performance on the White House South Lawn represented a high that can never be recreated or surpassed by the new lightweight champion.

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“If you’re Justin Gaethje, what do you do? You retire?” Schaub said. “Where do you go from this? You’re never gonna beat this. You’re never ever gonna top this. You’ve done it all. BMF champ, interim champ, just beat the number one pound-for-pound [fighter].

“There’s no topping this. It’s impossible. We cannot beat this performance. We cannot beat this spectacle. This would be the best send-off of all time, of all sports. The number one thing he should do is walk away.”

The ex-UFC star argued that defending a title against next challenger Arman Tsarukyan in a regular arena would fail in comparison to the allegedly record-breaking spectacle that just took place at the White House.

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“There is no topping this,” he added. “Let’s say he says, ‘No, I’m gonna stick around.’ Arman [Tsarukyan], what’s that do for your legacy? Can Justin beat Arman? What’s that do for you? And then you’re gonna go do it at the T-Mobile Arena. Okay!

“Just another night in the office. It’s not special. This is it, bud. The best thing you can do is walk away, dude. Walk away!”

If Justin Gaethje retires with the gold, he will join an elite group of MMA legends who left at the top of their powers. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in October 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ ended his MMA run with a perfect 29-0 record and as the undisputed lightweight champion.

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Then there’s Georges St-Pierre, who retired at the perfect moment in 2017. GSP moved from welterweight to face middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217, dropping him with a left hook and finishing him with a rear-naked choke to become a two-division champion.

After winning the belt, St-Pierre was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and gave up the title rather than disrupting the division, officially retiring in 2019.

Now it’s ‘The Highlight’ who has nothing more to prove. He is the only fight to win every single title in the UFC. After holding the BMF and interim lightweight title, ‘The Highlight’ now has the undisputed lightweight title as well as the specially designed one-off “Freedom” championship belt introduced for the UFC White House event.

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Whether Justin Gaethje returns in 2027 to defend his reign or retires after a historic masterpiece, his reputation as one of the most exciting and decorated fighters to ever step foot in a cage remains secure.