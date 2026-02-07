Justin Gaethje Admits He’s “Terrible” at Skill That Earned Conor McGregor His UFC Fame

When it comes to causing pure chaos, Justin Gaethje has cemented himself as one of the best in the UFC. Because of his highly aggressive fighting style, fans never miss ‘The Highlight’ scrapping inside the Octagon. However, as exciting as the Arizona slugger is, there has always been a missing element in his game that other stars like Conor McGregor possess. Addressing that, Gaethje revealed his inability to master that aspect. What is it?

There’s not much debate about the two-time interim lightweight champ hooking fans through his fights. But while doing so, he’s not much of a trash talker like ‘The Notorious,’ who used verbal warfare to get massive fame. Accepting that lack of quality, Gaethje admits that he cannot appeal to the audience using his words.

Justin Gaethje opens up on lacking the verbal edge to grab fan attention

“Well, that’s why I can’t be the biggest appeal, because ultimately that’s what resonates with people, and I just can’t do it. I’m a terrible liar. Forgive my memory, I’m going to forget my lines, I’m going to mess it up. So the best way for me is to tell the truth and just stick with that, so that way I’m never wrong,” ‘The Highlight’ told Stephen A. Smith on YouTube.

With that said, Gaethje had his moments on the mic. ‘The Highlight’s iconic back-and-forth against James Vick at the UFC’s 25th anniversary press conference remains a highlight of his career. However, Justin Gaethje has a much bigger tool that helped propel him to stardom. It’s pure, unadulterated violence.

During his tenure at Dana White’s promotion, the 155-pound fighter picked up 15 bonuses for putting on wars inside the Octagon, crossing the million-dollar mark in post-fight bonuses alone. Gaethje earned $100k the Fight of the Night bonus at UFC 324 for his 25-minute slugfest against Paddy Pimblett.

“I don’t possess that skill. That’s a skill that a fighter should have, especially if you’re not the best in the world. It’s how you get to the top without following the path of fighting the best. Luckily, without my ability to be exciting with my words, I have been top 05 since 2017 because I’m the most exciting guy that ever stepped into (the Octagon), most consistent,” Gaethje added.

Imago MMA: UFC 249-Ferguson vs Gaethje May 9, 2020 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Dana White puts the championship belt on Justin Gaethje blue gloves after defeating Tony Ferguson red gloves during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 14296897

Now, because of that mentality, Joe Rogan labeled Justin Gaethje as the most violent fighter ever. And to prove that reputation once again, ‘The Highlight’ is slightly open to face the man who made mental warfare famous in the UFC.

‘The Highlight’ is open to fight Conor McGregor at UFC White House

After winning the interim lightweight belt, Justin Gaethje cemented himself as a frontrunner to unify the title against Ilia Topuria. Although ‘The Highlight’ plans to be an undisputed champion, he admitted he would consider the opportunity to face Conor McGregor if it ever came his way.

“I’m fighting for the championship next, and that is the biggest fight in the world for me. For this division, it is the biggest fight that any of us could ever have, fighting for an undisputed gold championship belt. There is nothing else that entertains me. If they came to me and said, ‘Do you want to fight McGregor on the White House card instead?’ I would think about it,” Gaethje added on The Stephen A. Smith Podcast.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor have been on a collision course for a very long time. However, the Arizona native previously showed no interest in fighting the Irishman at the UFC 291 presser, suspecting ‘The Notorious’ of taking steroids. But now, that equation appears to have changed, as the MMA star could return on a UFC White House card, which currently remains in a highly uncertain state.

That said, what do you think about ‘The Highlight’s reputation as a fighter? Would trash-talking have made his personality stronger, or is it just perfect as it is? Let us know in the comments section below.