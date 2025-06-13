Justin Gaethje Caught in Crossfire as Kamaru Usman Backs Jiri Prochazka Over UFC Title Snub

Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka surprised the whole MMA community when he reportedly turned down a chance to fight Magomed Ankalaev for the belt. Why was it shocking? Well, ‘The Czech Samurai’ wanted to fulfil his academic obligations since his university exams were coming up. “We had one offer for a match, but everything is being postponed because of school,” Prochazka’s manager said last month.

Kamaru Usman, who’s returning after a one-and-a-half-year break at UFC Atlanta, weighed in on the situation during the recent media day. And guess what? ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ understands the basis of Jiri Prochazka’s decision to pursue his education. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kamaru Usman ‘understands’ why Jiri Prochazka turned down a title shot

The former welterweight champion claims that Jiri Prochazka has done many things in the UFC with his run so far in the promotion. And while he’s won the title, he’s fumbled the chances of regaining the 205lbs strap as well. Having reached the pinnacle of the sport, there’s not much that the Czech star has left to prove. But in the wake of his failed attempts to capture the title, Kamaru Usman claims it’s essential for a fighter to get his mind away from fighting for some time. As such, Prochazka, according to him, has made the decision that he thinks is right for him by putting his mind into something else.

AD

“I understand it. I understand it because, think about it, Jiri Prochazka now has fought for the title, what, three times already? Quite a few times, and has won the title, but has fallen short in, I think, back-to-back attempts. So, you know, it depends,” Kamaru Usman said during the recent media day. “Jiri is one of those; he’s an artist. And so, he might, in his head, feel like, ‘You know what? Now I need to give myself a little bit of time. Let me go study something else, and if that brings me back and centers me again to go for the title, I’ll do it.'”



Al in all, the former welterweight champion fully supported Jiri Prochazka’s educational pursuit, claiming he deserves to do what he wants. “Much power to him. I respect that. Jiri was incredible fighter. Did really good things with his time. So, I understand it,” Kamaru Usman added.

via Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: JIRI PROCHAZKA 31-5-1 of Hosteradice, Czechia defeats JAMAHAL HILL 12-3-0-1NC of Chicago, IL by TKO strike at 3:01 of round 3 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_131 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Well, the reporters were not done with Kamaru Usman, as they posed an important question about whether fighters should prioritize education like Jiri Prochazka. And guess what? To explain his response to that question, Usman dragged Justin Gaethje into the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Usman drags Justin Gaethje while sharing his opinion on fighters getting education

Kamaru Usman claims that there’s always one question that looms in his mind when people talk about education, which is – will it be worth it? He added that fighters, much like himself, always learn from each and every fight and even after each and every training session. Usman mentioned how, in training, he tries to “learn” not to get hit by his teammate, Justin Gaethje, who Khabib Nurmagomedov claims “hits like a truck.” That’s the former champion’s way of education. In the same way, Kamaru Usman claims that fighters, or any other person for that matter, should pursue things that serve their purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It depends on what type of education [a fighter’s pursuing]. I mean, we’re learning here. I learn how to not get punched seven times by Justin [Gaethje] in the face,” Kamaru Usman added. “There’s education everywhere. And so, that’s just his choosing to go do that type of education. Maybe he’s learning how to fly a plane, which might be useful for him. Yes, it’s good to prioritize education. It just depends on what type of education you get.”

Well, it was quite a random question thrown to Kamaru Usman. He’s gearing up to face Joaquin Buckley this weekend at UFC on ESPN 69 in a high-stakes fight after all. When it comes to Jiri Prochazka, it appears that he will make his return after his exams. In fact, he’s shown interest in fighting the reigning champion. It’s a good idea to have other options ready in case his fighting career ends unexpectedly. We’d love to hear your thoughts on Usman’s reaction to the Czech star! Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.