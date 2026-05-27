Justin Gaethje Claims UFC Tried to ‘Get Rid’ of Him Before Ilia Topuria White House Fight

For years, Justin Gaethje produced nothing but highlight-reel moments for the UFC inside the Octagon. But ahead of his lightweight title showdown against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250, the two-time UFC interim champion stirred the pot by claiming that the promotion wanted to “get rid” of him. In an interview with Grind City Media, Gaethje revealed that the UFC deliberately pitted him against hungry, up-and-coming contenders like Rafael Fiziev and Paddy Pimblett, hoping to build future stars off his name.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, they’ve tried to get rid of me,” Gaethje told host John Morgan. “They don’t want to get rid of me, obviously. I’m a great fighter for the company, but, you know, I have held off these young up-and-coming fighters. These guys are so hungry. Paddy was so hungry. Fiziev was so hungry. Arman’s so hungry, and there won’t be a time when I’m fighting guys that are older than me now.

“These guys are all up-and-comers, and they’re all coming for me. Every time I’ve got the opportunity, I have held them off. So, I’m here for a reason. I’m here because I’m one of the best in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t a new thing for fight promotions. Time and again, organizations like the UFC have attempted to build fresh stars off accomplished veterans. At 37 years old, the company likely understood that the Arizona native does not have many fights left in his career. Hence, they matched him up against emerging contenders like Fiziev and Pimblett. But ‘The Highlight’ is not alone in this.

Before him, many veterans have embraced the role of a gatekeeper in the UFC, one being middleweight veteran Robert Whittaker. The former middleweight champion was riding a nine-fight winning streak when he lost the belt to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243. Yet, the Aussie was pitted against young fighters like Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum on his way back to the top before he got another shot at the title.

Imago January 24, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JUSTIN GAETHJE 28-5 of Arvada, CO defeats PADDY PIMBLETT 23-4 of Liverpool, Merseyside, England by a unanimous decision 48-47,49-46,49-46 during UFC 324 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260124_zsp_o117_109 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The UFC also matched Gaethje against Pimblett at UFC 324, hoping the Liverpudlian would break through from that matchup and eventually face Topuria in a grudge match. At that point, ‘The Baddy’s winning streak had many believing he could serve as the ultimate test for the Georgian-Spaniard champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Topuria also claimed in an ESPN Deportes interview that he would have preferred to face Pimblett because of their rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Justin Gaethje has defied the tests of age, skill, and overall fighting prowess to challenge Ilia Topuria at the UFC White House card, and he is aiming to defy the odds once again.

Justin Gaethje is confident of beating Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 main event

Currently, Justin Gaethje is a heavy underdog against Ilia Topuria for their June 14 clash. According to sportsbooks, the lightweight champion is a staggering -800 favorite, while Gaethje remains a massive +475 underdog. Looking at the odds, it would not be a stretch to say many are expecting Topuria to score another vicious first-round knockout. However, Gaethje is none too concerned with the chatter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about him being the heavy underdog, Gaethje revealed that he and his coach, Trevor Wittman, are building a calculated game plan to upset the odds.

“I am fighting a guy that is absolutely incredible, but I have a great coach, and we’re going to have a great plan,” the interim lightweight champion added in the same interview. “I’m going to change his face, just like I always do to all my opponents.”

Indeed, Ilia Topuria has put together an unprecedented UFC run where he defeated three legends back-to-back, and he is rightfully being favored to win the fight against Justin Gaethje as well. However, ‘The Highlight’ has always thrived in the underdog role. The Arizona native proved that against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 to secure the challenger spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, underestimating him would not be wise, as an upset can happen at any moment, especially with a fighter like Justin Gaethje, who carries a world of experience behind him. That said, if the lightweight veteran somehow manages to give Ilia Topuria a tough challenge, it will be interesting to see what the UFC has lined up for him next.