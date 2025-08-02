Justin Gaethje & Daniel Cormier Rally Behind 16YO Local MMA Hero & Son of California Kickboxing Star

“Hey guys, I have a question. The Ultimate Fighter has really sparked my coaching passion. I’ve started a fight team.” Daniel Cormier had shared this during TUF 33 opposite coach Chael Sonnen. ‘DC’ was clear about his interest in becoming the leader of a team full of top-tier prospects! And now he’s finally found a 16-year-old talent he believes could go far in the fight game.

A legendary fighter like Cormier, who has spent over two decades in the sport, from the Olympics to Strikeforce, and has cemented his name in the UFC. So he clearly knows how to spot future stars. Turns out, he’s been sponsoring Jermaine ‘JJ’ Soto, a world Muay Thai and Karate champion’s son. He recently posted about his son, Jermain Soto Jr., being featured on the cover of West Coast Combat Center magazine. And credited ‘DC’ for being at his side!

Soto wrote on the Instagram post, “It’s official — my son just made the cover of a reputable magazine, Custom Trends. Future fighters of America! He’s on the rise and making big moves. Proud to say he’s training under and sponsored by UFC legend @dc_mma former Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion. The future is looking bright — and we’re just getting started. Keep an eye out!

Well, you can judge just how hyped the former two-division champion is about this 16-year-old prospect! He even had Justin Gaethje on FaceTime and said, “I’ve got a kid you need to look out for.” Then he dropped the bomb: “He’s only 16 years old. You know it’s real.” And honestly, why not? Jermaine Jr. represented the United States in the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, where he defeated South Korean fighter Yong Jae Lee in a high-profile bout last year.

So, it’s safe to say he’s following in his father’s footsteps. And who knows? We might just see him in the UFC one day! Especially with a legendary figure like Daniel Cormier backing him. But that’s not the only way Cormier is helping out prospects. He’s done it before, especially at a time when the MMA world needed that support the most. So, let’s find out what that story is all about!

Daniel Cormier helped raise funds for the young wrestlers

The former two-division UFC champ was a wrestler long before he transitioned into MMA, so it’s only natural for Cormier to have a soft spot for young wrestlers. Back in 2020, when the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, he teamed up with the online video messaging platform Taki and donated to an organization called Wrestling Prep, which helps kids transition from high school wrestling to the college level.

He stated during an MMA Junkie interview, “It’s a massive opportunity for these kids, and it’s great to be part of something positive. I’m just really happy that I can provide assistance for kids that aren’t on my team. It’s across the country, and try to guide them in the right direction for all that stuff that’s going to come on really quick.”

The UFC’s big old bear with a golden heart has once again proven he’s not just a legend inside the cage. His efforts have made a real impact on people’s lives. Much like Ben Askren, who’s dedicated his life to teaching martial arts to kids and helping them build career paths in the sport. And hopefully, we’ll see even more young prospects benefit from ‘DC’ and other MMA veterans who are giving back to the next generation.

That said, what do you think about Daniel Cormier backing lesser-known local prospects? Could they be the next big thing in the UFC? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!