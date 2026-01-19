Justin Gaethje Dismisses Both UFC 326 Headliners for Beating Him at ‘Not His Best’

Last year, Dana White & Co. chose Justin Gaethje as their top contender for the interim title, setting up a high-stakes clash against Paddy Pimblett at the upcoming UFC 324. If Gaethje wins, he will be straight in line to challenge champion Ilia Topuria for the undisputed lightweight title. Even with UFC 324 just a week away, Gaethje’s mind still lingers on the BMF belt and reflects on his past losses to Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Just 42 days after UFC 324, UFC 326 will decide the fate of the BMF belt. Reigning champion Max Holloway will defend it for the second time against former division champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch, holding a 1-0 edge. Before their renewed rivalry kicks off, Justin Gaethje revisits his past losses to both fighters and breaks down the reasons behind those defeats.

Justin Gaethje revisits defeats to Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway

“If I want one fight back, it’s that. I mean, even it could be, it’s honestly the winner of the BMF belt. Those two guys. And it sucks to make excuses, but those are the only two guys that have ever gotten me not at my best, for two different reasons,” Justin Gaethje told ESPN MMA.

Justin Gaethje went head-to-head with Max Holloway at the historic UFC 300, where the two went to war in 2024 for the BMF title. Ultimately, ‘Blessed’ knocked out ‘The Highlight’ just one second away from the final buzzer of the match. In 2022, Gaethje fought Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title, but the organization stripped Oliveira of it because he missed weight in a highly anticipated fight. Nevertheless, Oliveira submitted Gaethje in that bout.

“I’ve talked about being in a bike crash 18 days before the Oliveira fight, banging my head off the road, and I was compromised walking into that fight. And for Max, it was a mindset thing. So those are the only two guys that I’ve ever got not my best and two fatal mistakes,” Gaethje added.

Gaethje’s explanation holds weight. Ahead of his key title shot at UFC 274, he injured himself just 18 days before the fight while riding his bike to the gas station to grab nicotine patches. Although many would see it as a minor accident, the former interim champ described it as “vicious” during the post-fight press conference.

In his showdown against Max Holloway, ‘The Highlight’ fell behind on the scorecards before losing via knockout. Holloway’s pressure and combinations meant Gaethje was not able to land as swiftly as he did in his previous matches. In the final few seconds, the fight produced one of the most epic and cinematic finishes in recent MMA history, making Gaethje a major lure for the rematch.

Justin Gaethje plans to challenge Max Holloway after UFC 326 results

Justin Gaethje has only a few fights left before retirement, and with time running out, he’s chasing a fairytale finish. Beyond winning the lightweight title, he’s determined to secure the BMF belt. ‘The Highlight’ stands among UFC fighters like Dustin Poirier, who are celebrated for their skill, lethal striking, and fan-favorite appeal, yet never crowned champions.

Meanwhile, Poirier retired last year after losing to Max Holloway for the belt, but Gaethje wants to achieve what Poirier couldn’t. As UFC 324 approaches, Justin Gaethje prepares for his shot at the interim lightweight title. However, his mind is already on UFC 326, picturing the ideal scenario.

“I hope Max [Holloway] wins [at UFC 326], I hope Ilia [Topuria] goes up, and then I can fight Max on the White House card and take the BMF belt and the championship,” Gaethje told UFC.

Now, with a clear blueprint in hand, Justin Gaethje aims to claim both the lightweight title and the BMF belt simultaneously. Ultimately, do you think he can finally achieve what eluded him in his earlier years? Share your thoughts below.