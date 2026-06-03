Justin Gaethje Drags Ilia Topuria’s Divorce With Ex-Wife Giorgina Uzcategui in Latest Dig

Justin Gaethje has taken his rivalry with Ilia Topuria to a much more personal level ahead of UFC Freedom 250, openly mocking the lightweight champion’s recent divorce from Giorgina Uzcategui and accusing him of getting obsessed with his own hype.

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Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, the former BMF champion didn’t mince words when it came to Topuria, dismissing the Spaniard as nothing more than a “gimmick” and one of the most irritating personalities he’s ever seen in the sport.

“All that guy is, is a gimmick,” Justin Gaethje said. “He calls himself the king. He thinks he’s a God. What an annoying little bastard. I couldn’t imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes listening to him talk about himself.

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“And I can say this: I would leave him. That’s all I’m saying. I would leave him. No way I would put up with his s—.”

Justin Gaethje went OFF on Ilia Topuria and said he understands why his wife left him 😳"All that guy is, is a gimmick. He calls himself the king. He thinks he's a God. What an annoying little bastard. I couldn't imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes listening to him… pic.twitter.com/jE0DegYfSj— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 2, 2026

The American may have delivered the most personal shot of the feud so far by dragging the very public and bitter divorce that led Ilia Topuria to announce a long break away from fighting back in November just to deal with his personal situation.

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And now, these comments mark a major change in what had previously been a very respectful build-up between the two lightweight stars. However, much of that change began earlier this week when ‘El Matador’ released a promotional video in which he placed a white rose beneath a mural of Justin Gaethje, alongside photos of former opponents, including Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

The symbolism was easy to understand. Ilia Topuria used roses as a sign of respect after defeating opponents, and this time he predicted ‘The Highlight’ would become the next name added to that list.

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“Justin will fall at the White House,” Topuria said in the video. “I have a special rose just for him.”

But now, it seems like Justin Gaethje is clearly not impressed. Apart from criticizing the Spanish-Georgian’s personality, he also suggested the champion’s supreme confidence could someday become a weakness.

Drawing comparisons to Paddy Pimblett, whom he fought earlier this year, the former interim lightweight champion claimed that feeling you’re better than everyone else can become dangerous.

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“Yeah, look, I was young and dumb once, too,” Gaethje said. “And up until this point, it’s served him well. People see the way he talks, and they believe it. Because he believes it. Which is amazing, really.

“But it was similar with Paddy Pimblett. He was so full of himself. And it can be so detrimental to approach life that way. Thinking you’re better than everybody else.”

It’s unclear whether Justin Gaethje‘s words go under Ilia Topuria’s skin. But with UFC Freedom 250 just days away, one thing is certain: what began as a respectable title fight has evolved into a far more personal rivalry.

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In fact, it isn’t just Ilia Topuria‘s wife who got dragged into it, as even Justin Gaethje’s father made headlines after his prediction for UFC White House.

Ilia Topuria fires back at Justin Gaethje’s dad for a confident claim

The rivalry didn’t stop with Justin Gaethje’s recent verbal shots. In fact, even before the former BMF champion chose to make things personal, his father’s bold prediction had already made news.

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Just two days ago, John Ray Gaethje confidently claimed that his son would be the first man to defeat Ilia Topuria, pointing to previous wins over shorter opponents as proof that the matchup wasn’t as frightening as many believed.

“This is the biggest fight of his life, but I mean, we’ve said that three or four other times,” Justin Gaethje’s dad said in a recent video on the former BMF champion’s YouTube channel. “He’s fighting another little short guy, and he’s done really well against Michael Chandler and Rafael Fiziev and a few of the others, and I just see the same thing happening for this fight.

“This is what we trained for; this is what he’s put his whole life into since he was four years old, and I’m excited for it to happen.”

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The argument didn’t quite persuade everyone. Comparing ‘El Matador’ to fighters like Michael Chandler or Rafael Fiziev felt like a stretch given how different their styles are. Michael Chandler has struggled with consistency throughout his UFC career, while Fiziev is primarily a Muay Thai striker.

Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, has built his reputation on superior boxing, timing, and fight-ending power, which has helped him knock out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in quick succession.

So, as expected, the Spanish-Georgian responded after the clip began making the rounds online. Ilia Topuria didn’t seem bothered by the prediction at all. Instead, he treated it like something he had heard countless times throughout his career.

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“Father’s hope. Champions know,” he wrote on X. “I’ve heard this story before: bigger men, stronger men, better men. Men who said I was just a small guy who was about to get a lesson in humility. They all learned the truth the same way.”

“Your son already knows who I am. On June 14th, you will too. 18-0 PAPA.”

Whether that confidence proves justified remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: what began as a completely straightforward title match booked for UFC White House has now turned into a serious feud involving not just the fighters but even those closest to them.