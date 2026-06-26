Justin Gaethje Earns Best Fighter ESPY Nod as Lone UFC Representative After Title Win

Justin Gaethje is now set to receive another honor. Less than two weeks ago, ‘The Highlight’ caused a massive upset by beating Ilia Topuria at the UFC Freedom 250 card to become the undisputed lightweight champion. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old has been nominated for the 2026 Fighter of the Year ESPY by ESPN.

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Gaethje is one of four combat sports athletes nominated for the award and the sole representative from MMA. Joining him on the shortlist are boxing’s former three-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford, women’s undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora, and former undisputed champion across three weight classes Claressa Shields.

The award recognizes accomplishments from July 1, 2025, through June 1, 2026. Excluding Crawford, the other three nominees competed twice during that period. ‘The Highlight’ defeated Paddy Pimblett to capture the interim lightweight title before facing Ilia Topuria in the biggest combat sports event in recent memory, which also saw him beat incredible odds to secure the win.

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Crawford, even though he fought only once during that period, faced incredible odds against Canelo Alvarez. Still, he utterly dominated the Mexican boxing legend to become the super middleweight champion in September last year. Gabriela Fundora, during this time, defended her undisputed flyweight status twice, knocking out both her opponents.

Claressa Shields, in the meantime, also fought twice to defend her undisputed status, scoring two unanimous decisions. Purely based on the fights in the period and the quality of opponents, it’s undeniable that UFC’s Justin Gaethje should be the one to receive the Fighter of the Year award. But only time will tell who actually wins.

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Notably, Crawford has won the award twice before in 2018 and 2024, while Shields won it in 2023. And like Gaethje, Fundora is yet to win even once. Also, remember that between 2019 and 2025, the Fighter of the Year award was split into two: Best Boxer and Best MMA Fighter. However, ESPN has now reverted to a single combined award for this year’s running.

Voting for the award is currently underway. The ceremony will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Fans can watch the event live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with a simultaneous livestream available on the ESPN app.

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If you were wondering, which MMA fighters won the award in the past few years, there are several names from the UFC.

Justin Gaethje could join a list of MMA legends

Between 2019 and 2025, several fighters managed to pick up the best MMA Fighter of the Year award. Daniel Cormier won the award in 2019, Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2021, Charles Oliveira in 2022, Jon Jones in 2023, Sean O’Malley in 2024, and Merab Dvalishvili in 2025.

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But winning the award was an even tougher challenge before 2019, as boxers were also in contention. Despite the stiff competition, the following MMA fighters managed to claim the honor: Ronda Rousey (2015), Conor McGregor (2016), and Demetrious Johnson (2017).

Prior to 2015, boxers mostly dominated the award, but MMA legends like Randy Couture and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson were nominated in 2007. Meanwhile, Georges St-Pierre was nominated in 2008. Former five-division champion Floyd Mayweather had won the award in both 2008 and 2007.

That said, despite delivering two impressive victories during the eligibility period, Justin Gaethje faces stiff competition for this year’s ESPYs Fighter of the Year award.